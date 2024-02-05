Retail FMCG
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCatchwordsNinety9centsJockey South AfricaMpactHeineken BeveragesInsight SurveyDNA Brand ArchitectsVolpesLulaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Shoprite Group awards its best suppliers of 2024

    3 Dec 2024
    3 Dec 2024
    Comessa Food Services and Pasta & Me were among the standout suppliers at the Shoprite Group's 2024 Supplier of the Year Awards, celebrating their innovation and excellence alongside a distinguished group of exceptional nominees and winners.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The awards recognise the vital contributions suppliers make to the Group’s continued success.

    Husband and wife, Zoegdie and Bilqees Essa – initially just hoping to supply quality snacks to local schools and corporate canteens - began Comessa Food Services as a home-based business producing flavoured popcorn in 2005.

    A year later, they expanded their production facilities to a corner shop, adding tortilla wraps and later also traditional flatbreads to their product range.

    L to R: Quintin Paladin (Shoprite), Bilqees Essa (Comessa Foods) and Renaldo Phillips (Shoprite). Image supplied
    L to R: Quintin Paladin (Shoprite), Bilqees Essa (Comessa Foods) and Renaldo Phillips (Shoprite). Image supplied

    Determined to succeed, Comessa innovated to overcome challenges by, for example, designing and building their own tortilla-press machine line, thereby establishing self-sufficient manufacturing capabilities.

    In 2012, Comessa was listed in selected Checkers stores. Under the retailer’s continued mentorship, they were able to successfully transition from a small business to a nationally recognised supplier that now also supplies the supermarket chain’s Bakery and Simple Truth private label product ranges.

    Today, the company employs over 100 people, with 65% of the workforce female and more than 70% youth.

    "We are truly humbled by this award and would like to thank the Shoprite Group for their trust and belief in us. It’s been a hard journey, but their continued support has been a cornerstone of our success,” said Bilqees Essa, chief executive officer of Comessa Food Services.

    Pasta & Me, a 100% female-owned business founded by Aziza Parker, won the 2024 Small Supplier Award for its innovative approach to food affordability, offering a range of budget-friendly noodle meals that feed a family of four for just R20.

    This affordable one-pot delight is part of Shoprite’s Homegrown private label range, which showcases products from small, local suppliers.

    L to R: Maude Modise (Shoprite), Aziza Parker (Pasta and Me) and Charles Osche (Shoprite). Image supplied
    L to R: Maude Modise (Shoprite), Aziza Parker (Pasta and Me) and Charles Osche (Shoprite). Image supplied

    “As an SMME it is difficult to get noticed, launched and scaled at the same time, but through Homegrown this became a reality. I want to thank the Shoprite team for thinking out-of-the-box and seeing the potential of our products. We are working to bring more innovations such as this to the market soon,” said Parker.

    The Awards evaluate finalists across 12 categories on criteria including the extent to which they had contributed towards the retailer’s growth and improved earnings, their stockholding and service levels, the efficiency of their administration processes, and their support at store level.

    The full list of 2024 winners are:

    • General Merchandise & Furniture: Palm Stationery
    • Professional Suppliers: Scania South Africa / Cobus Schoeman Architects (joint winners)
    • Fruit & Vegetable Producers: ZZ2
    • Fresh Departments: Comessa Food Services
    • Alcoholic Beverages: Meridian Wine Merchants
    • Groceries: Kellogg's Tolaram
    • Snacks & Beverages: Mondelez
    • Perishables: McCain Foods
    • Personal Care: Amka Products
    • SMME: Pasta & Me
    • Sustainability: Detpak SA
    • Private Label & Supplier Partnerships: Zeta Laboratories

    Read more: Shoprite, Shoprite Group, Supplier of the Year Awards
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz