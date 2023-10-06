Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ninety9centsKLARand ShowAfriGISDentsuAmbani Reputation ManagementQuickEasy SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Shoprite partners with Pasta & Me to launch affordable family meal under R20

    5 Feb 2024
    5 Feb 2024
    As the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, Shoprite has partnered with a small local supplier, Pasta & Me, to create a meal that can feed a family of four for R20.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Newly launched under Shoprite’s exclusive Homegrown private label range, each 350g Pasta & Me one-pot meal includes a large portion of noodles, soya chunks, spices and dehydrated vegetables. Retailing for R19.99, it is an economical and tasty way to feed four people for less than R5 a head.

    Pasta & Me is a small, 100% female-owned business founded by mom of two, Aziza Parker. She researched and perfected the noodle pack after witnessing mothers struggle to feed their families in Philippi, where her family ran a supermarket.

    “I wanted to create a product that could help feed families for very little money. The collaboration with Shoprite is really helping those who are struggling to put food on the table, plus it has opened the door for my business,” explains Parker.

    The Pasta & Me noodle packs come in three different flavours – Steak and Chops, Jalapeno & Cheese and Roast Chicken & Veg – and are available exclusively at selected Shoprite supermarkets.

    As the country’s low-price leader, Shoprite has intensified its fight on behalf of consumers to curb price increases and help cash-strapped South Africans stretch their money a little further.

    NextOptions


    Related

    Black Friday, holiday sales spur demand at SA's Shoprite
    Black Friday, holiday sales spur demand at SA's Shoprite
     30 Jan 2024
    Mamelodi community embraces gardening with tree donation from Shoprite
    Mamelodi community embraces gardening with tree donation from Shoprite
    15 Jan 2024
    Dentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia
    DentsuDentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia
    Shoprite names top suppliers for 2023
    Shoprite names top suppliers for 2023
    30 Nov 2023
    Iconic Eyethu Theatre revival opens to a warm community welcome
    CatchwordsIconic Eyethu Theatre revival opens to a warm community welcome
    Shoprite and Checkers support small suppliers this Black Friday
    Shoprite and Checkers support small suppliers this Black Friday
    22 Nov 2023
    Shoprite calls for action to counter food insecurity
    Shoprite calls for action to counter food insecurity
    17 Oct 2023
    SA retailers ration eggs as shortages persist
    SA retailers ration eggs as shortages persist
    6 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz