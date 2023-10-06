Shoprite partners with Pasta & Me to launch affordable family meal under R20

As the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, Shoprite has partnered with a small local supplier, Pasta & Me, to create a meal that can feed a family of four for R20.

Image supplied

Newly launched under Shoprite’s exclusive Homegrown private label range, each 350g Pasta & Me one-pot meal includes a large portion of noodles, soya chunks, spices and dehydrated vegetables. Retailing for R19.99, it is an economical and tasty way to feed four people for less than R5 a head.

Pasta & Me is a small, 100% female-owned business founded by mom of two, Aziza Parker. She researched and perfected the noodle pack after witnessing mothers struggle to feed their families in Philippi, where her family ran a supermarket.

“I wanted to create a product that could help feed families for very little money. The collaboration with Shoprite is really helping those who are struggling to put food on the table, plus it has opened the door for my business,” explains Parker.

The Pasta & Me noodle packs come in three different flavours – Steak and Chops, Jalapeno & Cheese and Roast Chicken & Veg – and are available exclusively at selected Shoprite supermarkets.

As the country’s low-price leader, Shoprite has intensified its fight on behalf of consumers to curb price increases and help cash-strapped South Africans stretch their money a little further.