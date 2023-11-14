Industries

    Pick n Pay recalls 3 peanut butter brands

    5 Feb 2024
    5 Feb 2024
    Pick n Pay announced on Saturday, 3 February 2024, that it was recalling No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter over possible health risks.

    This follows an in-house standard testing which found the products to have higher than regulated levels of Aflatoxin, which may cause health complications.

    According to the World Health Organization, large doses of Aflatoxin can lead to poisoning and can be life-threatening.

    "The health and safety of our customers is our priority. Customers who might have bought these peanut butter products are urged to return them to Pick n Pay for a full refund if any product has an expiry date between now and July 2025," Pick n Pay said in a statement.

    "If any customer has concerns, they are quite welcome to return these products whether or not they fall within this expiry date, or whether products have been opened or not."

    The retailer said it had informed both the health department and the National Consumer Commission.

    If you have any other queries, customers can call our Customer Care Line on 0860 303 030.

    Read more: Pick n Pay, product recall
