Product recall: Top Score Instant Porridge

The Spar Group has suspended distribution of the Namibian-produced Top Score vanilla-flavoured instant maize porridge after claims that three children died after consuming the product on Friday night in the Eastern Cape.

While investigations are ongoing, porridge producer Namib Mills recalled the product in South Africa and Namibia as a ‘precautionary measure’.

It is alleged they were fed the porridge and later complained of stomach cramps.

Namib Mills, the Namibian company behind Top Score Instant Porridge, has released a statement regarding the situation.

"As a precautionary measure, we have made the decision to temporarily withdraw all Top Score Instant Porridge products from the market while an investigation is underway. This is a proactive measure, reflecting our commitment to consumer safety. We are cooperating fully with all relevant authorities and have also initiated our own internal investigation to ensure complete transparency.

"At Namib Mills, the health and well-being of our consumers is our top priority. We adhere to stringent food safety protocols and regulations. Our production facilities operate under the highest standards, and our products undergo rigorous testing, including industry standard quality assessments," the statement read.

It is still unclear what exactly caused the deaths of the three children.