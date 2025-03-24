Subscribe & Follow
Voluntary product recall: Heartland Foods cereal products
Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods supermarkets are initiating a voluntary recall of all cereal products manufactured by its supplier, Heartland Foods.
Source: https://www.heartlandfoods.co.za
This action is being taken because of inaccurate nutritional labelling by the supplier. While no complaints have been received in this regard, Shoprite Holdings has taken the responsibility to consumers seriously, and have therefore, after numerous interventions with the supplier, decided to issue a voluntary product recall.
The following products are affected:
Customers who may have purchased these products can return it to their nearest supermarket for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required and opened products may also be returned.
For any assistance with returning a product, call 0800 01 07 09.
The retailer apologises unreservedly for any inconvenience caused.
According to the announcement, Shoprite Holdings is committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and its food scientists and technologists are working closely with the National Consumer Commission on this voluntary recall.
