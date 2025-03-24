Voluntary product recall: Heartland Foods cereal products

Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods supermarkets are initiating a voluntary recall of all cereal products manufactured by its supplier, Heartland Foods.

This action is being taken because of inaccurate nutritional labelling by the supplier. While no complaints have been received in this regard, Shoprite Holdings has taken the responsibility to consumers seriously, and have therefore, after numerous interventions with the supplier, decided to issue a voluntary product recall.

The following products are affected:

Corn Flakes (Heartlands, Morning Mills, Ubrand, Housebrand, Ritebrand, OK Foods)



Bran Flakes (Heartlands, Morning Mills, Housebrand, Ritebrand)



Muesli (Morning Mills, Ubrand)



Instant Oats (Morning Mills)



Multi Grain Flakes (Heartlands)



Crunchy Flakes (Heartlands)



Wheaty Flakes (Heartlands)

