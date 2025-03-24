Retail FMCG
    Retail FMCG

    Voluntary product recall: Heartland Foods cereal products

    Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods supermarkets are initiating a voluntary recall of all cereal products manufactured by its supplier, Heartland Foods.
    24 Mar 2025
    24 Mar 2025
    Source:
    Source: https://www.heartlandfoods.co.za

    This action is being taken because of inaccurate nutritional labelling by the supplier. While no complaints have been received in this regard, Shoprite Holdings has taken the responsibility to consumers seriously, and have therefore, after numerous interventions with the supplier, decided to issue a voluntary product recall.

    The following products are affected:

  • Corn Flakes (Heartlands, Morning Mills, Ubrand, Housebrand, Ritebrand, OK Foods)
  • Bran Flakes (Heartlands, Morning Mills, Housebrand, Ritebrand)
  • Muesli (Morning Mills, Ubrand)
  • Instant Oats (Morning Mills)
  • Multi Grain Flakes (Heartlands)
  • Crunchy Flakes (Heartlands)
  • Wheaty Flakes (Heartlands)
  • Granola (Heartlands)

    Customers who may have purchased these products can return it to their nearest supermarket for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required and opened products may also be returned.

    For any assistance with returning a product, call 0800 01 07 09.

    The retailer apologises unreservedly for any inconvenience caused.

    According to the announcement, Shoprite Holdings is committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and its food scientists and technologists are working closely with the National Consumer Commission on this voluntary recall.

