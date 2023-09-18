Kellanova highlights product innovation for well-being at Breakfast and Nutrition Forum

For over 100 years, Kellanova, previously Kellogg’s, has been at the forefront of breakfast innovation in South Africa. The Breakfast and Nutrition Forum hosted by Kellanova at The Venue Green Park in Sandton highlighted the company’s commitment to being a responsible social contributor to public health goals and showcased its commitment to elevating its cereal portfolio's product innovation and nutrition and increasing consumer choices.

Dr Katlego Lekalakala, Ntiti Hlabjago, Tamsin Darroch, Christine Baxter, Mira Naidu, Zandile Mposelwa

The gathering brought together parents, key opinion and industry leaders to exchange insights on the role of breakfast in addressing dietary gaps and ensuring that parents have the right information to make informed decisions about what they feed their children.

In the keynote address, Zandile Mposelwa, corporate affairs director at Kellanova, affirmed the Kellanova Better Days Promise, a promise to create better days for people by advancing sustainable and equitable access to food and addressing the intersection of well-being, hunger, sustainability, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Dr Katlego Lekalakala Zandile Mposelwa, corporate affairs director at Kellanova

A panel discussion moderated by Dr Katlego Lekalakala featured diverse perspectives on nutrition and food choices. The panellists were Kellanova’s research nutrition and development director, Ntiti Hlabjago, who spoke on the company’s well-being journey, and Kellanova’s marketing director, Tammy Darroch, who shared consumer insights that emphasise that parents want to know what they’re feeding their child provides not only net-positive nutritional value but is also a pleasant taste experience that children will enjoy. Also on the panel was Mira Naidu, a parent representative who shared real-life experiences of ensuring nutritious breakfasts for their children, as well as Christine Baxter, a functional nutrition and health coach who provided expert insights into balanced nutrition, food fortification, and the role of fibre in digestive health.

What emerged unanimously from the discussions was that breakfast cereals were essential in the South African diet. Cereals contribute significantly to daily carbohydrate, protein, fibre, and calcium intake when consumed with milk. Fibre consumption is essential for digestion, heart health, and overall well-being. Also, micronutrient fortification is a crucial public health strategy. The World Health Organisation recognises voluntary food fortification as one of the most cost-effective solutions for addressing micronutrient inadequacies.

Dr Katlego Lekalakala, Ntiti Hlabjago, Tamsin Darroch, Christine Baxter, Mira Naidu in a panel discussion

Listening to consumers, understanding their needs and preferences, and offering nutritious, tasty, and convenient products are at the core of Kellanova’s business operations. This is achieved through constant innovation and product improvement, using the best ingredients and latest technologies.

“Kellanova is actively promoting healthier eating habits and advocating for breakfast as a daily essential meal. Research and global health organisations, including the WHO, recognise breakfast as vital to balanced nutrition and cognitive function, and Kellogg’s range of cereals is a great choice for the family at every breakfast moment,” says Zandile Mposelwa, corporate affairs director at Kellanova.



