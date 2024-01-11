Industries

    Pick n Pay appoints new head of retail, restructures exec team

    11 Jan 2024
    Group CEO Sean Summers has appointed his senior leadership team as a key step in the drive to return Pick n Pay supermarkets to growth whilst ensuring the Online, Boxer and Clothing growth drivers continue to deliver. Pick n Pay will undergo an immediate structural adjustment to allow it to focus with clarity on customers, buying, store execution and the store estate.
    Pick n Pay group CEO, Sean Summers. Image supplied
    Summers has appointed a group executive of six members, with a strong mix of experience and energy. Three of the group executive are women, including group CFO Lerena Olivier, chief people officer Thembi Mbengashe, and managing executive for Clothing Hazel Pillay.

    Dallas Langman has been appointed to the newly created position of managing executive of the Pick n Pay Retail Division. Langman has been with the Group for 34 years, having most recently been managing executive of the Rest of Africa division. Prior to this, his extensive experience includes senior management roles within Pick n Pay Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, and Franchise.

    Dallas Langman, managing executive of the Pick n Pay Retail Division. image supplied
    Langman is respected for his ability to drive consistent operational standards and team performance, and will work closely with Summers to lead a step-change in the performance of the core Pick n Pay retail business.

    Johan Grobler will take over Rest of Africa leadership from Langman and will have additional responsibility for Value Added Services and Tomis, the newly acquired meat producing and processing facility.

    Grobler has been with the Group for 32 years, most recently being Head of Fresh Produce and Trade within Pick n Pay Retail. Marek Masojada remains Boxer as managing executive.

    Pick n Pay lightens the load for 'back to school' customers
    3 days

    These six appointments are from within the business, enabling senior executives to hit the ground running in their respective portfolios. Streamlining reporting lines allows Summers to lead effectively, focused on the future, with highly experienced retailers reporting directly to him in six focused areas.

    Said Summers: “These changes will allow us to focus with clarity on the job at hand. This includes creating a new, dedicated head of Retail, regionalising our Retail division to allow a much sharper focus on our customers, and the creation of a dedicated Commercial section to focus on our products across the retail spectrum.”

    The new Pick n Pay Retail division will focus on retail at Pick n Pay, which needs the most attention. PnP Retail is effectively a standalone business, with Franchise now falling under it.

    Image supplied
    “This will mean that the actual trading in franchise will fall under Retail, which is where it should be. The customer will now see one Pick n Pay with the same execution and the same operational standards as corporate owned stores. It will now be a seamless experience for customers.

    “Relationships with our suppliers are strengthening at pace. The new Commercial division under Pick n Pay Retail will enjoy the attention of two seasoned experts in buying across Food, Fresh and General Merchandise.

    “Hazel has produced stellar results at Clothing and her position on the group executive is well earned.”

    “Boxer is an incredible business and Masojada has done a superlative job. We foresee even greater things for Boxer under his continued leadership.”

    Thembi Mbengashe heads up HR for Retail, and services the group executive team. She will work closely with Summers on succession planning for the CEO and the entire senior management team, with a keen focus on our transformation objectives.

    Five regional heads have been appointed to get much closer to customers, as well as a head of Retail Hypermarkets. The regions are where the trading decisions will now be made.

    “With six reports, I can now focus properly on the next three years and build for the future. The new structure will enable clarity of leadership across our business, with seasoned professionals in charge,” said Summers. “Our people have been moved into position and will now be playing to their strengths.”

