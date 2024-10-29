Retail Retailers
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Havas JohannesburgBizcommunity.comCatchwordsNinety9centsJockey South AfricaMpactHeineken BeveragesInsight SurveyDNA Brand ArchitectsVolpesLulaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Spar to open first upmarket store in second quarter

    By Nqobile Dludla
    4 Dec 2024
    4 Dec 2024
    South Africa's Spar Group plans to open its first premium grocery store in the second quarter of next year, with up to four stores planned for the year as the retailer targets affluent shoppers.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    South African grocery retailers have been refining their strategies to appeal to both affluent and low-income customers, to gain a bigger share of customers' wallets.

    They are also moving into new non-food areas by opening standalone stores for products such as pet and baby supplies, clothing and outdoor adventure products, to diversify and generate additional income.

    "We're on track to launch in the first half of next year, it might be just after Easter," Spar Group's CEO, Angelo Swartz, told Reuters recently, having set out the plan in March. "The launch will initially be one store, although we have three or four planned for the year."

    The retailer, which also operates in Ireland and Switzerland, is expanding into the discount grocery market also, through its revamped SaveMor store format.

    South Africa's higher-margin, upmarket grocery niche is dominated by Woolworths, while in the discount space, Shoprite has Usave, while Pick n Pay has Boxer.

    Earlier, Spar reported an 11.1% rise in headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, to 917.9 cents for the year ended 30 September, while its Spar Southern Africa business reported a 3.7% increase in turnover.

    The company, which sold its loss-making Polish business in September, did not declare a dividend for the year.

    Read more: Spar Group, standalone store, Nqobile Dludla, Angelo Swartz
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Additional reporting by Sfundo Parakozov; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Elaine Hardcastle
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz