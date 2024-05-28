Woolies recalls Country Road Two-Tone Demm mugs

Woolworths has issued a statement recalling four variations of the Country Road Two-Tone Demm ug with immediate effect.

The recall is a result of a manufacturing defect having been identified in certain mugs, causing the mug to unexpectedly break when hot liquid is poured into it, resulting in the base separating from the body of the mug.

"Given our commitment to quality and to avoid any possibility of risk of injury, we are actioning this recall."

Customers who have purchased any of the affected products are asked to return the item to store for a full refund. Returns of the mugs will be accepted at any Woolworths or Country Road stores, and a receipt is not required.

Please note that only the four colour variations are affected: Saphire (60292978 - 4075), Bermuda (60292978 – 7689), Lilac (60292978 – 569) and Dark Olive (60292978 - 185).

The rest of the Demm range remains safe to use.