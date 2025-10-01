Dentsu crowned South Africa’s top agency and it’s no contest

Dentsu has been named Large Agency of the Year at the 2025 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, reaffirming its leadership in marketing innovation. This recognition highlights dentsu’s bold, data-driven campaigns that blend strategic foresight with creativity.

“This award belongs to our people and our clients. It is their creativity, trust, and partnership that enable dentsu to set new benchmarks for innovation in Africa. This recognition is proof of what we can achieve when we work together with purpose and ambition,” said Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa.

Alongside Large Agency of the Year, dentsu won Best Marketing Automation Campaign (Online Media & Tools) for Telkom: Merkury_dentsu data.

This accolade highlights dentsu’s commitment to combining creativity, technology, and cultural intelligence to deliver campaigns that resonate and perform. From social-first storytelling to AI-powered personalisation, dentsu’s work continues to redefine what digital excellence looks like. With Merkury at the core of its strategy, dentsu empowers clients to connect with audiences in meaningful ways turning data into emotion, and insight into action.

“This recognition highlights the strength of our vision for Africa. Telkom: dentsu data is a perfect example of how we harness the power of technology and intelligence to create measurable impact for our clients. Merkury is the future of how brands can meaningfully connect with people,” said Dawn Rowlands, CEO of dentsu Africa.

As a network, dentsu took home a total of seven awards on the night, including:

Gold winner: Best use of podcast/vlog to promote a brand or event



Bronze winner: Best use of AI in a marketing campaign



Bronze winner: Best use of technical innovation



Bronze winner: Excellence in content marketing



Bronze winner: Best online competition

These collective wins reflect the brilliance of dentsu teams across Africa, whose work continues to set new standards and deliver measurable value for clients across every sector.



