South Africa
Retail E-commerce
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuBizcommunity.comRogerwilcoHeineken BeveragesDNA Brand ArchitectsVolpesRainbow ChickenCapital LegacyaHead Marketing ServicesProvantageNielsenIQEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Local online retailers see profits soar as consumer trust grows

    According to the Online Retail in South Africa 2025 report, South African e-commerce is profitable, resilient and increasingly trusted by consumers.
    1 Oct 2025
    1 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.worldwideworx.com

    Based on a survey of 201 retailers and 1,400 consumers, the study reveals that 74% of online retailers are already profitable and expect continued growth, while consumers show a clear preference for local platforms over international rivals.

    Retailers confident in payments and operations

    Retailers reported exceptionally high levels of satisfaction with their online operations.

    Ninety-two percent expressed confidence in their payment providers, reflecting years of investment in secure, frictionless systems. Fraud and security challenges were cited by only a minority, with cart abandonment now more commonly attributed to lengthy checkout processes and shipping fees.

    Profitability is strong, with nearly three-quarters of retailers confirming they are in the black, and the same proportion expecting turnover growth above 40% in 2025. Marketing strategies have matured into digital-first campaigns led by social media, email and paid search, while larger retailers are reintroducing traditional advertising to reinforce brand strength.

    Consumers prefer local platforms

    Consumers are equally confident. Nearly half of South Africans report shopping primarily on local platforms, while just 9% prefer international sites.

    A majority—56%—say they have never shopped on low-cost international e-commerce platforms, and only 5% purchase from those sites weekly or more. Trust remains a decisive factor: 46% of consumers trust local platforms more than international sites, compared to only 10% who place great trust in offshore retailers.

    Subscriptions and loyalty programs are increasingly valued, with free delivery and rewards cited as the most important features. While awareness of artificial intelligence (AI) in online shopping is high at 60%, only 26% report direct interaction with AI tools.

    Voices on growth and trust

    Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx, said the findings show an industry entering a new stage of development.

    “Retailers have demonstrated that e-commerce is no longer about experimentation but about execution. They are delivering profits, consumers are rewarding them with trust, and the infrastructure is proving reliable. The industry is now defined by resilience and consolidation rather than fragility.”

    Goldstuck added that consumer trust is the key differentiator.

    “The most striking outcome of our survey is how strongly consumers align with local retailers. Even in the face of aggressive international entrants, South Africans continue to value the familiarity, convenience and trust offered by domestic platforms. This loyalty is the foundation on which the next phase of growth will be built.”

    Gabriel Swanepoel, country manager for Mastercard South Africa, highlighted the central role of payments in enabling growth.

    “The rise of online retail reflects the combination of consumer trust and reliable payments. Secure, seamless transactions allow retailers to scale at speed and efficiency is turning digital activity into real economic growth, and at Mastercard we are providing the rails that power this transformation.”

    Swanepoel added that inclusivity remains critical to long-term success.

    “Momentum is no longer limited to major cities. It is in smaller towns and among middle-income households as connectivity improves and secure payments open access. This shows how digital inclusion is expanding opportunity well beyond traditional retail hubs.”

    South Africa’s e-commerce boom is built on trust, with payments at the heart of this transformation. From township entrepreneurs to national retailers, businesses are embracing the digital economy because payments are secure, seamless and accessible.

    Mastercard is proud to provide the rails and innovation that give consumers confidence to shop, help retailers scale, and ensure that digital commerce drives inclusive growth across the entire economy.

    Rahul Jain, CEO of Peach Payments, said the survey confirms that South Africa has moved past the early hurdles of e-commerce adoption.

    “Retailers are proving that e-commerce can be both fast-growing and profitable in South Africa. Consumers are showing their loyalty to local platforms because they trust them to deliver, and this trust is the greatest asset we can build on for the next phase of online retail.”

    Jain also stressed the importance of innovation in checkout and fulfilment.

    “What we are seeing now is the transition from functionality to excellence. Consumers expect checkout to be seamless and delivery to be predictable. Retailers that innovate in these areas will not only capture market share but also win long-term loyalty. The foundations are in place, and the opportunity is enormous.”

    Christian Nee-Whang, CCO of Ask Africa, which provided the demographic insights for the study, emphasised that the report trends align with what Ask Africa are seeing in their annual research results.

    "Looking from a longer timeframe, online retail in South Africa is characterised by moderate engagement. However, we still see growth being driven by younger, economically active, and urban-based consumers, with strong representation among English-speaking individuals, as well as those earning above R18,000 per month. The trend over-indexes in affluent provinces like Gauteng and the Western Cape, suggesting that access, infrastructure, and disposable income are key enablers of e-commerce adoption.

    "The overall high percentage of infrequent shoppers also signals an opportunity for e-commerce platforms to deepen engagement through loyalty programs, targeted promotions, and improved user experience, as well as building brand equity and gaining greater trust for online shopping as a whole. For brands and businesses, the opportunity to further grow this ‘omnichannel’ lies within those shoppers that engage more frequently, thus weekly or more."

    The findings point to a sector that has matured, consolidated, and is now positioned for sustainable growth. Retailers are profitable, consumers are loyal and the ecosystem is resilient. Together, these trends point to continued expansion through the rest of the decade.

    Download the Online Retail in South Africa 2025 report.

    Read more: online retail, Arthur Goldstuck, World Wide Worx, Peach Payments, Mastercard South Africa, Gabriel Swanepoel, Rahul Jain
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    AccountantCape TownLML Shared Solutions15 Aug
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz