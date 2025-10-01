Subscribe & Follow
Join the Ocsober challenge: Tips for a healthier, alcohol-free October
This has now evolved to include Ocsober, where people commit to staying sober in October as a way to reset their bodies and embrace healthier, alcohol-free alternatives.
The no-alcohol trend has seen a massive demand for non-alcoholic drinks over the past few years, providing a great alternative for the younger generation.
Major brands have entered this space, launching products that mimic the taste of beer, wine, gin and even whisky, without the alcohol content.
Gen Z, in particular, is embracing this ‘sober curious’ lifestyle that aligns with healthier choices and clear-headed living. The inclusion of non-alcoholic options is making sobriety more accessible, and more socially acceptable.
This is a positive step for South Africans, considering the country is ranked 5th in the world for alcohol abuse, with harmful drinking linked to more than 60 medical conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, liver damage and mental health challenges.
“There is no doubt that South Africans, and people worldwide, are starting to embrace the benefits of low- or no-alcohol lifestyles,” commented Candice Sessions, Laager Rooibos marketing manager.
“We believe that Ocsober is the perfect opportunity for South Africans to reflect on the role that alcohol plays in their lives, and health journeys, and to experiment with other health-enhancing beverages.”
The benefits of a month without alcohol
Research supports the significant health benefits of taking even a short break from drinking. Results from studies published in the British Medical Journal and by the University of Sussex indicate:
- Improved insulin resistance by around 25% (lowering diabetes risk)
- Reduced blood pressure, comparable to the effects of medication
- Weight loss, averaging nearly 2kg
- Better liver function and reduced inflammation
- Improved chance of refusing alcohol afterwards leading to long-term reducts.
Tips for getting through Ocsober
For many, the challenge isn’t just skipping a glass of wine at home, it’s navigating social situations where peer pressure leads to alcohol consumption.
This Ocsober, follow these tips to stay on the path to sobriety:
- Buddy up: Find a friend or colleague who is also keen to commit to Ocsober and work together to stay motivated and accountable. It’s easier to give up when there’s nobody to answer to, and much easier to stay sober if there’s support at hand.
- Stay social: Avoiding alcohol doesn’t mean avoiding fun! Keep busy by planning activities and adventures that aren’t centred around alcohol. This is also a great excuse to take up a new hobby and replace that drinking time with healthier alternatives.
- Stock up on alternatives: There are many great non-alcoholic beverage options available, but it’s even more fun (and often healthier) to try a home-made mocktail, particularly when it includes the health-boosting benefits.