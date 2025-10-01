Join the Ocsober challenge: Tips for a healthier, alcohol-free October

The growing trend of holistic wellness saw the rise of Dry January, encouraging cutting out alcohol to offset the indulgent festive season.

Photo by brandon retratos via www.pexels.com

This has now evolved to include Ocsober, where people commit to staying sober in October as a way to reset their bodies and embrace healthier, alcohol-free alternatives.

The no-alcohol trend has seen a massive demand for non-alcoholic drinks over the past few years, providing a great alternative for the younger generation.

Major brands have entered this space, launching products that mimic the taste of beer, wine, gin and even whisky, without the alcohol content.

Gen Z, in particular, is embracing this ‘sober curious’ lifestyle that aligns with healthier choices and clear-headed living. The inclusion of non-alcoholic options is making sobriety more accessible, and more socially acceptable.

This is a positive step for South Africans, considering the country is ranked 5th in the world for alcohol abuse, with harmful drinking linked to more than 60 medical conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, liver damage and mental health challenges.

“There is no doubt that South Africans, and people worldwide, are starting to embrace the benefits of low- or no-alcohol lifestyles,” commented Candice Sessions, Laager Rooibos marketing manager.

“We believe that Ocsober is the perfect opportunity for South Africans to reflect on the role that alcohol plays in their lives, and health journeys, and to experiment with other health-enhancing beverages.”

The benefits of a month without alcohol

Research supports the significant health benefits of taking even a short break from drinking. Results from studies published in the British Medical Journal and by the University of Sussex indicate:

Improved insulin resistance by around 25% (lowering diabetes risk)



Reduced blood pressure, comparable to the effects of medication



Weight loss, averaging nearly 2kg



Better liver function and reduced inflammation



Improved chance of refusing alcohol afterwards leading to long-term reducts.

Tips for getting through Ocsober

For many, the challenge isn’t just skipping a glass of wine at home, it’s navigating social situations where peer pressure leads to alcohol consumption.

This Ocsober, follow these tips to stay on the path to sobriety: