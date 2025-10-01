South Africa
    StitchedByInga reveals Spring/Summer 2025/26 collection

    StitchedByInga, the local fashion brand founded by Inga Sebata, marked a major milestone with its first-ever runway show, hosted in collaborative partnership with Expressions: The Escape, a platform dedicated to celebrating South African creativity.
    1 Oct 2025
    StitchedByInga founder Inga Sebata. Image supplied
    The show unveiled its Frost to Fabulous Spring/Summer 2025/26 collection, a versatile line designed to move effortlessly through the many dimensions of modern life.

    In an emotional moment, Sebata took to the runway to thank her family and loyal clients, reflecting on the brand’s journey from its beginnings in her kid’s bedroom, to working out of a garage, and finally establishing its own workspace.

    “This collection and this show represent so much more than fashion to me. It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and how far belief, resilience, and community can take us. Every stitch tells a story, and today I am deeply grateful to my family and clients who have been part of this journey since day one,” said Sebata.

    The Frost to Fabulous SS25/26 collection embodies StitchedByInga’s core vision of versatility and empowerment. From sophisticated corporate wear that speaks to ambition, to relaxed casuals designed for everyday comfort, and statement social pieces that command attention, the collection demonstrates the brand’s ability to cater to diverse lifestyles with effortless style.

    Image supplied
    The partnership with Expressions provided the perfect backdrop, aligning StitchedByInga with a movement that celebrates art, culture, and creative excellence in South Africa. Together, the event spotlighted the power of collaboration in amplifying local talent.

    This landmark show solidifies StitchedByInga as a brand to watch on the South African fashion scene, with a promise of bold innovations and impactful storytelling still to come.

