Daniel Ek to exit CEO role at Spotify

Spotify has announced that founder and chief executive officer Daniel Ek will step down from his role and transition to executive chairman from 1 January 2026.

The company confirmed in a press release on 30 September that Gustav Söderström, co-president and chief product and technology officer, and Alex Norström, co-president and chief business officer, will be appointed as co-chief executive officers. Both will report to Ek and are expected to join Spotify’s board of directors, subject to shareholder approval.

Spotify said the leadership shift reflects how the company has operated since 2023, with Söderström and Norström leading day-to-day management and strategy, while Ek focuses on long-term direction and capital allocation.

As executive chairman, Ek will remain closely involved in setting the company’s future priorities and working with the board and leadership team.

Söderström and Norström have each been with Spotify for more than 15 years and have played central roles in the company’s growth. Spotify said its appointment as co-CEOs is aimed at providing continuity as it continues to expand its global user base and streaming services.