South Africa
Retail E-commerce
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsOnPoint PRBataLGScan DisplayM&C Saatchi AbelRainbow ChickenTLC Worldwide AfricaStilesTDMCRealm DigitalWWF South AfricaVolpesDY/DXEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    R80m investment in Yaga signals booming future for resale fashion

    Yaga, a local online resale fashion platform, has raised €4m (approximately R80m) in a pre-Series A global funding round, securing investment from Specialist VC, H&M Group Ventures, Trind Ventures, Startup Wise Guys, and a group of angel investors.
    23 Oct 2025
    23 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: https://www.yaga.co.za/

    This latest funding reflects investor confidence in both the sector and the Yaga team.

    Resale platforms are no longer niche; they’re becoming mainstream shopping destinations. Last year, the global second-hand apparel market grew by about 15% reaching $227bn, and it is forecast to nearly double to $367bn by 2029.

    At the centre of this global shift is Yaga – a safe and user-friendly pre-loved fashion buying-and-selling platform with an escrow-based payment system and localised logistics to protect buyers and sellers.

    Yaga has built a particularly strong presence in South Africa, where it dominates the online fashion resale market.

    “Items on Yaga are typically 50-80% cheaper than new, making fashion more accessible,” explains CEO, Aune Aunapuu.

    “In addition, more than six million fashion items have been given a new life through Yaga over the last few years, promoting sustainable fashion and reducing textile waste. Furthermore, Yaga also opens economic opportunities in the secondhand fashion industry: over €80m has been earned by sellers on Yaga globally.”

    At the same time, Yaga has doubled in size annually, reaching a €50M+ GMV run rate with a 25-person team and just €3.2m funding raised prior to this round, highlighting both the strong market demand and the efficiency of Yaga’s model.

    Yaga’s success continues to attract attention from international investors in this pre-Series A funding round led by Specialist VC, with participation from H&M Group Ventures, Trind Ventures, Startup Wise Guys, and a group of angel investors, demonstrating confidence in both the pre-loved fashion market and in Yaga.

    “We strongly believe in the team behind Yaga, which has clearly shown capabilities to scale its marketplace for pre-loved fashion – one of the fastest-growing business sectors within the fashion industry,” says Nanna Andersen, managing director of H&M Group’s business area New Growth & Ventures.

    “Their presence on the African continent is also a strong complement to H&M Group’s existing second-hand initiatives in other parts of the world.”

    “Second-hand fashion is no longer a trend, it’s becoming the first choice for millions of people who want both affordability and sustainability,” concludes Aunapuu.

    “Our growth in South Africa proves that this is a global movement. With this funding, we will strengthen our existing markets, explore new ones - including the Middle East and North Africa, and continue to build the sustainable fashion marketplace of the future.”

    Read more: online retail, business funding, second-hand fashion, pre-loved fashion, Yaga, fashion resale, Aune Aunapuu
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz