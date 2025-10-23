Foschini celebrates 100 years with Rich Mnisi charity auction

On 30 October, Foschini and local designer Rich Mnisi will host a charity auction in partnership with Strauss & Co, where one-of-one pieces will become instruments of change.

Image supplied

This collaboration marks the intersection of two South African milestones: Foschini’s centenary year and Rich Mnisi’s 10-year anniversary.

Their joint retail capsule collection, launched earlier this month, now evolves into a gesture of purpose, upholding Foschini’s Force For Good initiative.

While the retail capsule is titled Foschini x Rich Mnisi, the 15-piece auction collection is presented as Rich Mnisi x Foschini. The distinction matters, as the former reimagines Rich Mnisi prints through Foschini’s most-loved silhouettes, while the latter is designed entirely by Rich Mnisi himself.

Together, this two-part collaboration reflects dual forms of access for women: the retail capsule brings a touch of luxury to the everyday customer, while the auction proceeds support access to period care.

The proceeds from the auction will support Move Africa, a non-profit tackling period poverty across South Africa. For every bid, a girl gains access to menstrual care and dignity - a small act with generational reach.

The story behind the collection

When Mnisi began designing the collection, he was guided by what he calls "the feeling of nostalgia." He thought of his grandmother navigating Sophiatown's streets. Of pleats and blouses. Of silks and prints.

The colour palette oscillates between earth tones and arresting brights. "When people see clashing colours, they can distance themselves from nature," he explains. "But if you take a walk, this is all you're experiencing. It's a reminder of being grounded."

Yet nostalgia is only part of the equation.

“I think when we started with the design process, I really wanted to think of all the eras that Foschini has gone through and ourselves as well, but also just to be more specific - the ‘70s,” Mnisi explains.

“It was a time of rebellion, again, in politics, in fashion, in how people saw themselves racially. So it really was a very powerful time for people to stand up. And I really think that's what fashion is right now, to be honest, if you look around, if you go on Instagram, people really are just standing up for whatever they believe in. And people are super confident. I think the ‘70s really played a huge role in how we interact today. So it was a very good point of reference,” says the designer.

The collection also embodies "becoming" - that perpetual state of transformation that has defined Foschini's relationship with South African women for a century. "This collection carries that spirit: this is the girl I am, and this is the girl I want to be," says Mnisi.

If nostalgia anchors the collection, “becoming” propels it forward. For both Foschini and Rich Mnisi, fashion has always been about evolution. “This collection carries that spirit,” says Mnisi.

The culture of communal excellence

There's a Tsonga phrase Mnisi learned from his mother: Manyalong, Mekete, le Mafung - weddings, celebrations, funerals. The three occasions where one must show up and show off.

"The beautiful thing about clothing then was that it was communal," he recalls. "The aim was to outdress each other, yes - but we all had to do great."

It's this philosophy that underpins both the collection and the auction. Luxury, in Mnisi's conception, isn't about exclusivity. It's about how something makes you feel. "When celebrities wear our clothes, it's humbling," he says. "But what moves me most is seeing an everyday person styling Rich Mnisi with their own closet. That's when I know we've done something meaningful."

Legacy as intention

Move Africa, the beneficiary of the auction, equips young creatives with skills to turn talent into opportunity - a mission that mirrors Mnisi’s own journey. For Foschini, it also aligns with its Force for Good initiative, designed to drive meaningful social impact across the continent.

“Legacy is the echo of intention,” Mnisi reflects. “This collaboration allows me to hold hands with history, and this auction extends that legacy, giving back to the communities that shaped us.”

The Foschini x Rich Mnisi charity fashion auction takes place on 30 October 2025. All proceeds benefit Move Africa’s mission towards eradicating period poverty.