Vinimark ranked SA’s top wine distributor at 2025 Advantage Awards

Vinimark, an independent wine distributor, has been named the number one wine distributor in South Africa and among the top three alcohol distributors overall at the 2025 Advantage Awards.

Image supplied

The awards were presented during the Consumer Goods Council Summit 2025 at VodaWorld, Midrand, earlier in October.

The recognition is based on retailers’ ratings in the annual Voice of Retail programme, and highlights Vinimark’s market leadership, operational excellence and strong partnerships across the trade.

Vinimark was ranked in third position overall, alongside South Africa’s largest liquor distributors - South African Breweries (SAB), the country’s top beer and cider producer, and Edward Snell, a major spirits distributor.

Vinimark’s achievement is particularly remarkable, considering that it focuses exclusively on wine and select champagnes, including Champagne Bollinger and La Maison Pommery. Through this accolade, Vinimark has solidified its position as the country’s leading wine distributor and a key driver in the broader alcohol distribution market.

"Being recognised as South Africa’s top wine distributor and one of the top three alcohol distributors is a tremendous honour," says sales director at Vinimark, Riaan Rautenbach.

"Our rise, from being placed 12th in 2023, to 6th in 2024, and now 3rd overall in 2025, demonstrates the dedication of our team and the strong, trusted relationships we have built with retailers nationwide."

The Consumer Goods Council Summit gathers South Africa’s most influential retail and consumer goods leaders to discuss trends and shape the sector’s future.

Hosting the Advantage Awards at this flagship event underscores the importance of supplier–retailer collaboration and highlights Vinimark’s critical leadership in the industry and its representation of over 60 brand partners.