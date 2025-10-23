South Africa
    Spar Health extends its reach with strategic Aptekor Group acquisition

    Spar Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Spar Group, has acquired Aptekor Group, a pharmaceutical wholesaler based in the Western Cape.
    23 Oct 2025
    23 Oct 2025
    Jeremy Nicol, managing director of Spar Health. Image supplied
    Jeremy Nicol, managing director of Spar Health. Image supplied

    Founded over 50 years ago, Aptekor has evolved from a small group of independent pharmacies into a trusted pharmaceutical wholesaler and courier service, supporting pharmacies, hospitals, and doctors across the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Karoo.

    The acquisition marks a major milestone in Spar Health’s national growth strategy and underscores its commitment to empowering independent healthcare practitioners under the trusted Pharmacy at Spar brand.

    “This acquisition is a strategic step in our journey to make quality healthcare more accessible to every South African community,” says Jeremy Nicol, managing director of Spar Health.

    “Aptekor brings decades of experience and deep relationships within the healthcare ecosystem - strengthening our ability to support independent pharmacies and practitioners through trusted service, reliable supply, and a national brand that South Africans already know and trust.”

    Spar Health’s purpose is to help independent pharmacists realise their full potential through the scale, expertise, and support services of The Spar Group, including

    • Branding and retail operations expertise
    • Marketing, promotions, and campaigns
    • Loyalty and rewards programme
    • Wholesale advantages and supply chain efficiencies
    • Spar’s growing pharmacy network - Pharmacy at Spar - currently includes 125 stores nationwide, with plans to reach 250 within the next three years.

    “Independent pharmacies are the heartbeat of South African healthcare,” adds Nicol.

    “They’re the ones providing personal, community-based care, and our role is to give them the tools, infrastructure, and marketing support to thrive in a competitive market.”

    The acquisition of Aptekor represents the first phase of Spar Health’s national wholesaling and support services expansion, with advanced plans already underway for a Durban-based pharmaceutical wholesaler to extend Spar Health’s reach into KwaZulu-Natal and beyond.

    “Our vision is to build a nationwide healthcare network that’s locally rooted but nationally supported - ensuring every pharmacist has the opportunity to grow, compete, and serve their communities better,” concludes Nicol.

