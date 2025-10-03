South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

AfdaBullion PR & CommunicationOxford University PressShaperBizcommunity.comAcademy of Digital ArtsVarsity VibeFundiConnectRichfieldEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Afda alumni in key roles on The Heart is a Muscle – SA’s official entry to the Oscars

    Afda is proud to announce that the National Film and Video Foundation has selected The Heart is a Muscle as the country’s official submission at the 98th Academy Awards.
    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by Afda
    3 Oct 2025
    3 Oct 2025
    Afda alumni in key roles on The Heart is a Muscle &#x2013; SA&#x2019;s official entry to the Oscars

    The Heart is a Muscle was written and directed by Imran Hamdulay, produced by Afda alumnus and The Star Film Company's Adam Thal, Khosie Dali, Afda alumnus Brett Michael Innes and Lesley-Ann Brandt.

    Afda alumnus Kabeer Shaik takes the cinematography credit on the film and Afda alumnus Keenan Arrison plays the lead role of ‘Ryan’.

    “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Collaboration is everything. Filmmaking is the ultimate team sport, and success only comes when you surround yourself with the best. I’m grateful to be working alongside the very best and this once again is proof of it. There’s still a long road ahead, but for now, let’s celebrate the journey and enjoy the ride!” says producer Adam Thal.

    Fellow producer Brett Michael Innes adds: “We’d all be lying if we said that being considered for an Oscar wasn’t part of our reward system as filmmakers. It’s not why we make films but it’s an opportunity to be recognised at the highest level by people we’ve spent our lives looking up to. To be able to be considered for this along side so many other Afda alumni in our team is a dream come true and a testimony to the skills that we all learnt during our time studying there.”

    The Heart is a Muscle had its premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival where it won the Panorama Ecumenical Jury Prize and continues to play at festivals worldwide, including the 72nd Sydney Film Festival, the kykNET Silwerskermfees film festival and the upcoming Cairo International Film Festival.

    Exploring the bonds between fathers and sons through the lens of inter-generational healing and forgiveness, The Heart is a Muscle draws on experiences specific to South Africa’s Cape Flats neighbourhood which also speak to the universal search for reconciliation and belonging. The story centres on a man struggling to confront inherited memories and, through the slow work of forgiveness, learning how to become the father and husband he longs to be.

    Since 2015 six other Afda alumni feature films have been selected by South Africa and Lesotho as their Oscar candidates for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film:

    • 2015 – Thina Sobabili: The Two of Us, directed by Afda alumnus Ernest Nkosi
    • 2016 – Noem My Skollie (Call Me Thief), directed by Afda alumnus Daryne Joshua
    • 2017 – Inxeba (The Wound), produced by Afda alumni Cait Pansegrouw and Elias Ribeiro
    • 2020 – two Afda alumni films were selected as candidates for the Oscars: Toorbos (The Tree), directed by alumna Rene van Rooyen and This Is Not a Buriel, It’s a Resurrection, produced by Afda alumni Cait Pansegrouw and Elias Ribeiro.
    • 2024 – Old Righteous Blues directed by Afda alumna Muneera Sallies.

    The selection of The Heart is a Muscle as South Africa’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards underscores the profound impact of Afda alumni on the global film industry.

    Read more: AFDA, Ernest Nkosi, Brett Michael Innes, Elias Ribeiro, Rene van Rooyen, Cait Pansegrouw, Adam Thal, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Muneera Sallies
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      Afda
      Afda is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
      TopicsNext
      Related
      Top stories
      Marketing & Media
      Expand
      Retail
      Expand
      Finance
      Expand
      ICT
      Expand
      ESG & Sustainability
      Expand
      Education
      Expand
      Entrepreneurship
      Expand

      Latest jobs

      Tips
      Junior DesignerCenturionStadio1 Oct
      Centre for Academic Success (C4AS) ManagerDurbanStadio29 Sep
      Lecturer - School of CommerceDurbanStadio29 Sep
      Lecturer - School of CommerceDurbanStadio29 Sep
      Discipline Senior Movie Music Production LecturerJohannesburgAfda25 Sep
      Computer Lab Teaching AssistantPretoriaSTADIO Higher Education23 Sep
      Lecturer / Senior Lecturer x2PretoriaSTADIO Higher Education23 Sep
      Lecturer - Module Coordinator – Web DesignDurbanvilleStadio19 Sep
      Lecturer - Module Coordinator – Web DevelopmentDurbanvilleStadio19 Sep
      Lecturer - Module Coordinator – Software DevelopmentDurbanvilleStadio19 Sep
      More jobs
      Healthcare
      Expand
      Automotive
      Expand
      Agriculture
      Expand
      Construction & Engineering
      Expand
      Property
      Expand
      Legal
      Expand
      Logistics & Transport
      Expand
      HR & Management
      Expand
      Tourism & Travel
      Expand
      Manufacturing
      Expand
      Energy & Mining
      Expand
      Lifestyle
      Expand
      Let's do Biz