South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Oxford University PressUniversity of PretoriaNorth-West University (NWU)AfdaBullion PR & CommunicationShaperBizcommunity.comAcademy of Digital ArtsVarsity VibeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Afda Alumni Richard Finn Gregory’s documentary series School Ties nominated for International Emmy

    AFDA alumnus Richard Finn Gregory has gained international acclaim with his four-part documentary series School Ties.
    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by Afda
    6 Oct 2025
    6 Oct 2025
    Afda Alumni Richard Finn Gregory&#x2019;s documentary series School Ties nominated for International Emmy

    The series has been nominated for Best Documentary at the 2025 International Emmy Awards. The series, directed by Richard and produced by the acclaimed local true-crime studio IdeaCandy, is set to compete against global productions in the prestigious category.

    School Ties delves into the systemic grooming and sexual abuse of learners at some of South Africa’s most esteemed boys’ schools. The documentary exposes the trauma endured by victims, the pervasive culture of silence, and the inadequate responses from authorities and educational institutions. It serves as a catalyst for a national conversation on accountability within elite educational establishments.

    In a social media post, Richard expressed his pride in the nomination, acknowledging the dedication of the entire crew. He emphasised that while awards are not the primary focus, the recognition affirms the team's commitment to telling impactful stories. He stated, "It can't all be about the awards, otherwise we get distracted from telling the best stories that we can while respecting the participants in our documentaries. But when everybody on the crew put such love into School Ties, and the jury could feel this enough to honour us with an International Emmy Awards nomination... well, I'll allow myself to take pride in that."

    The 2025 International Emmy Awards have marked a historic moment for South Africa, with the country receiving five nominations, the most ever in a single year.

    The winners of the 2025 International Emmy Awards will be announced on 24 November 2025, in New York City. School Ties is currently available for streaming on Showmax, offering viewers an opportunity to engage with this compelling and thought-provoking series.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      Afda
      Afda is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
      TopicsNext
      Top stories
      More news
      Let's do Biz