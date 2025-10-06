Afda Alumni Richard Finn Gregory’s documentary series School Ties nominated for International Emmy

AFDA alumnus Richard Finn Gregory has gained international acclaim with his four-part documentary series School Ties.

The series has been nominated for Best Documentary at the 2025 International Emmy Awards. The series, directed by Richard and produced by the acclaimed local true-crime studio IdeaCandy, is set to compete against global productions in the prestigious category.

School Ties delves into the systemic grooming and sexual abuse of learners at some of South Africa’s most esteemed boys’ schools. The documentary exposes the trauma endured by victims, the pervasive culture of silence, and the inadequate responses from authorities and educational institutions. It serves as a catalyst for a national conversation on accountability within elite educational establishments.

In a social media post, Richard expressed his pride in the nomination, acknowledging the dedication of the entire crew. He emphasised that while awards are not the primary focus, the recognition affirms the team's commitment to telling impactful stories. He stated, "It can't all be about the awards, otherwise we get distracted from telling the best stories that we can while respecting the participants in our documentaries. But when everybody on the crew put such love into School Ties, and the jury could feel this enough to honour us with an International Emmy Awards nomination... well, I'll allow myself to take pride in that."

The 2025 International Emmy Awards have marked a historic moment for South Africa, with the country receiving five nominations, the most ever in a single year.

The winners of the 2025 International Emmy Awards will be announced on 24 November 2025, in New York City. School Ties is currently available for streaming on Showmax, offering viewers an opportunity to engage with this compelling and thought-provoking series.