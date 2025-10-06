New internship programme to boost youth opportunities in hospitality sector

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube, in partnership with Diageo South Africa, the University of Johannesburg’s School of Tourism and Hospitality, and the Youth Employment Service (Yes), has launched a new internship programme aimed at empowering young South Africans in the hospitality sector.

The initiative, unveiled on Thursday at the University of Johannesburg, seeks to open pathways to skills training, internships, and job opportunities for young people in the sector.

Building careers

Speaking at the launch, Dube-Ncube said the collaboration between government, business, and academia shows South Africa and the world that collaboration can change lives.

“This is about producing chefs, creators, innovators and entrepreneurs. It is about building careers, not just filling jobs,” Dube-Ncube said.

She added that last year, the Yes Programme achieved a 100% absorption rate; with all trained youth either placed in employment or supported to start a youth-led business.

Learning for Life

The Deputy Minister also noted that while South Africa faces high youth unemployment, the hospitality industry presents unique challenges: rapid growth but slow transformation, with many disadvantaged young people confined to low-paying entry-level jobs without pathways to grow into leadership.

“To develop a skilled chef takes more than a job; it requires education, mentorship, and opportunity. Our vibrant tourism industry, which contributes nearly 4% of GDP, cannot yield its full potential while so many remain excluded.

“That is why programmes like Learning for Life matter are about much more than cooking, but about economic inclusion, transformation, and nation-building,” the Deputy Minister said.

She highlighted government’s broader role in creating an enabling environment for youth employment through investment in infrastructure, reducing red tape, and supporting skills development.

“One of our key tools has been the establishment of the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) in 2000, under the Skills Development Act of 1998. These 21 SETAs, each serving different industries, were designed to tackle skills shortages and fund training.

“In hospitality, this responsibility lies with the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality, and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA). In May this year, CATHSSETA proudly graduated 164 learners from the Occupational Chef Qualification Programme (NQF 5). That milestone reflects progress, but it also tells us we must do even more,” Dube-Ncube said.

Looking ahead, Dube-Ncube outlined government’s priorities, which include:

Expanding access. We are exploring satellite training hubs in townships and rural areas, so that geography is no longer a barrier to opportunity.

We are exploring satellite training hubs in townships and rural areas, so that geography is no longer a barrier to opportunity. Simplifying access. Many talented youth are excluded by complicated application systems and a lack of digital tools. We must make the process easier and more inclusive.

Many talented youth are excluded by complicated application systems and a lack of digital tools. We must make the process easier and more inclusive. Guaranteeing opportunities. Training must lead to internships in reputable kitchens, apprenticeships, and meaningful work.

Training must lead to internships in reputable kitchens, apprenticeships, and meaningful work. Supporting entrepreneurship. Beyond employment, we must provide seed funding, mentorship, and business development support to those who want to start their own businesses.

Beyond employment, we must provide seed funding, mentorship, and business development support to those who want to start their own businesses. Tracking outcomes. Alumni tracking will allow us to refine training, showcase success, and scale what works best.

“This is how we will ensure that today’s beneficiaries are not just employees but become employers, innovators, and leaders,” Dube-Ncube said.