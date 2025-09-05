How to make Yes work for you

For many companies, transformation requirements such as B-BBEE compliance are still seen as an administrative burden. The Youth Employment Service (Yes) initiative challenges that perception by offering more than compliance: it provides a practical, cost-efficient tool for business growth and flexibility.

In the BEE Chamber’s experience, when implemented correctly, Yes can deliver up to a two-level boost on a company’s B-BBEE scorecard. But its true value lies in the way it gives companies a structured, low-risk pathway to build talent and achieve compliance simultaneously.

At its essence, Yes allows organisations to place unemployed youth into 12-month work experience programmes. This provides businesses with something no other compliance element offers: the opportunity to observe candidates in a real working environment for an extended period, without contractual risk.

Year-long assessment

Unlike traditional hiring, where a three-month probation often becomes a permanent contract, making it difficult and costly to release underperformers, Yes participants can be assessed for a full year. At the end of the programme, businesses can select the best candidates to absorb into permanent roles, while letting go of those who do not meet expectations. In this way, Yes becomes a 12-month “test run” for future talent, offering a degree of flexibility and risk mitigation that standard recruitment cannot.

The compliance advantage is just as compelling. For companies sitting at Level 8 or Level 7, Yes can be a cost-effective way to move up the scorecard compared to traditional elements like enterprise and supplier development, bursaries, or socio-economic development. For example, bridging the gap between Level 8 and Level 6 can mean securing around 20 points.

Achieving those points through multiple fragmented interventions often requires significant spend. Yes, by contrast, consolidates the effort into a single initiative at a lower cost, offering a streamlined pathway to compliance. The BEE Chamber regularly works with businesses to run the calculations and comparisons, ensuring that the ROI of a Yes programme is fully understood before implementation.

Benefits of exposure

Beyond the scorecard, Yes aligns with employment equity (EE) targets and workplace skills plans (WSPs), ensuring that compliance spend is channelled into areas that also strengthen workforce planning. By hosting youth participants, companies gain visibility into a broader pool of candidates, many of whom may otherwise have been overlooked.

This exposure helps build a pipeline of entry-level talent already familiar with the company’s systems, culture, and expectations, reducing recruitment costs and improving retention when candidates are eventually absorbed into full-time roles.

Yes also strengthens a company’s positioning with key stakeholders. In procurement-driven environments, where B-BBEE levels influence access to contracts and partnerships, Yes provides a direct and cost-efficient route to improve competitiveness. Moving from Level 8 to Level 6 or Level 5 can be the difference between exclusion and eligibility for lucrative opportunities.

Not just a social-impact exercise

Importantly, Yes should not be viewed simply as a social-impact exercise. While it does contribute to addressing South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis, its value to business is far more tangible: lower compliance costs, greater workforce flexibility, stronger pipelines of future talent, and improved competitiveness in the marketplace.

In today’s economic climate, where resources are tight and every compliance rand must count, Yes offers a win-win scenario. It consolidates compliance spend, often at a fraction of the cost of other interventions, while delivering a practical, risk-free mechanism to test and secure future employees.

Companies that embrace Yes as part of their compliance and growth strategy, rather than treating it as another regulatory hurdle, will benefit long after the scorecard points are awarded, building stronger operations and a more agile workforce for the future.