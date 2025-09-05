South Africa
Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickTechsys DigitalDentsuCEM Africa SummitProvantageBrave GroupLevergyPrimedia BroadcastingMDNTVOFM RadioUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementClockworkAfriGISHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaSaving Grace EducationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    HKLM announces Clayton McCoy as new MD

    Communications agency HKLM has announced that Clayton McCoy is the new managing director.
    5 Sep 2025
    5 Sep 2025
    Clayton McCoy is the new MD. Source: Supplied.
    Clayton McCoy is the new MD. Source: Supplied.

    Diverse roles

    McCoy who was head of strategy succeeds Zahra Mirza with immediate effect.

    The agency said over his years at HKLM, McCoy has excelled in diverse roles spanning client service, business development, strategy, and general management.

    With nearly two decades of shaping cross-sector blue-chip brands across more than 25 countries, McCoy will draw on his extensive experience living and working in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia to elevate HKLM's global strategic offering.

    "My passion has always centered on developing compelling, practical brand, communication, and marketing strategy that fuel success and seamless execution," McCoy shared. "This foundation excites me as I step into this role, eager to build on HKLM’s legacy and shape its future."

    Industry insight

    Gary Harwood, co-founder and Board member reflects on McCoy’s readiness: "Clayton joined us 17 years ago as a brand consultant and later led our Dubai office. Heading our strategy practice area in recent years, his profound grasp of our business, industry insight, and strategic flair position him ideally to guide HKLM and our clients toward an exciting new future."

    McCoy holds undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in General Management and is pursuing an MBA.

    Read more: communications, managing director, branding, HKLM, appointment, agency
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz