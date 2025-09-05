HKLM announces Clayton McCoy as new MD

Communications agency HKLM has announced that Clayton McCoy is the new managing director.

Clayton McCoy is the new MD. Source: Supplied.

Diverse roles

McCoy who was head of strategy succeeds Zahra Mirza with immediate effect.

The agency said over his years at HKLM, McCoy has excelled in diverse roles spanning client service, business development, strategy, and general management.

With nearly two decades of shaping cross-sector blue-chip brands across more than 25 countries, McCoy will draw on his extensive experience living and working in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia to elevate HKLM's global strategic offering.

"My passion has always centered on developing compelling, practical brand, communication, and marketing strategy that fuel success and seamless execution," McCoy shared. "This foundation excites me as I step into this role, eager to build on HKLM’s legacy and shape its future."

Industry insight

Gary Harwood, co-founder and Board member reflects on McCoy’s readiness: "Clayton joined us 17 years ago as a brand consultant and later led our Dubai office. Heading our strategy practice area in recent years, his profound grasp of our business, industry insight, and strategic flair position him ideally to guide HKLM and our clients toward an exciting new future."

McCoy holds undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in General Management and is pursuing an MBA.