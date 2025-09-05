Win, lose, Springboks show why sponsors always score

Brands invest in sport because it delivers value that few other platforms can. Fan loyalty is unmatched. Two weeks ago, the Springboks lost 38–22 to Australia. Last weekend, they bounced back with a 30–22 victory over the same opposition. For sponsors, both fixtures were wins.

Millions tuned in, hashtags trended, jerseys filled stadiums, and conversations spilled into workplaces and social media timelines.

The scoreboard changed, but the ROI did not, because when it comes to sport, it’s the fans who deliver the return.

The MTN8 semi-finals alone generated R50.48m in advertising value equivalent (AVE) across coverage and social media. MTN dominated with 51% share of voice (R25.58m AVE), while PUMA captured 6% (R3.11m AVE) and #WafaWafa secured 6% (R2.95m AVE).

Entity exposure

At the team level, Orlando Pirates led with R6.87m in entity exposure, while Mamelodi Sundowns followed with R5.04m.

Clothing sponsorships, particularly visible through kits, drove massive value.

The results of the matches mattered to fans, but for sponsors, visibility and cultural relevance were the lasting wins.

The “halo effect”

Importantly, sponsorship extends off the pitch.

From grassroots academies to youth development and community projects, partnerships embed brands into culture, creating trust and reputation that outlast any single match.

Sponsorship delivers more than visibility.

Fans trust sponsors more than advertisers, with studies showing an 11% uplift in purchase intent when brands back their teams.

On the financial side, JSE-listed companies that renew sponsorships see a short-term share price boost of over 4%.

Even when results dip, the “halo effect” of being tied to cultural moments strengthens recall and affinity.

Bafana Bafana’s qualifier against Lesotho drew 450,000 viewers, translating into R3.3m in AVE for Le Coq Sportif and strong exposure for 10Bet, SAA, and Southern Sun.

National pride kept audiences engaged, not the result.

Sundowns’ league dominance, Pirates’ knockout drama, and Chiefs’ enduring cultural pull all show the same pattern: ROI is tied to fan loyalty, not trophies.

Biggest spikes after losses

Fans don’t switch off after a loss. Instead, they turn up louder.

Defeats fuel debates, drive trending hashtags, and keep sponsors woven into the story.

Global research shows football sponsorship campaigns outperform traditional advertising by 10–15% in brand awareness, and Novus Group’s local analysis confirms that fan-driven engagement extends ROI long past the final whistle.

“Some of the biggest spikes in sponsor visibility happen after losses, when emotions run highest,” says Joe Hamman, director of Novus Group.

“Fans defend their teams, keep the conversation alive, and in doing so, amplify sponsorship value. That’s why brands shouldn’t fear defeat because loyalty never switches off.”

Wins are temporary. Losses often echo longer.

For brands, the real ROI of sport isn’t on the scoreboard. Instead, it lives in the loyalty, trust, and culture of the fans who never leave.