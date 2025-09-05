Subscribe & Follow
Let’s talk about the future (and your career) - Join Daily Maverick in JHB at the LeaderEX Career Summit
That’s why we’re inviting you to step into the playbook for Africa’s future leaders with Daily Maverick at the LeaderEx Career Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre on 12 September.
Your panels include:
Rethinking business education for Africa’s future
Maverick editor Neesa Moodley will lead:
Samuel Njenga, chief strategist, Systems Thinking Africa.
Dr Shahiem Patel, academic dean, Regent Business School.
Leoni Grobler, director: executive education, Wits Business School.
They’ll tackle the hard questions: Are our institutions preparing leaders for workplace disruptions? How should Africa’s business education evolve? What skills and mindsets will tomorrow’s leaders need to thrive?
From AI and digital transformation to new models of leadership and entrepreneurship, this panel gives you a front-row view of the future.
Careers and qualifications of the future
Presented by PPS, Quinton Douman, chief learning officer at PPS moderates:
Professor Jefferson Yu-Jen Chen, Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS).
Louis-Neil Korsten, CEO and founder, Spock.
Masenyane Molefe, group HR executive, PPS.
This session explores how professionals can future-proof their careers in a world of hybrid skills, micro-credentials and lifelong learning. With practical insights from industry leaders, you’ll gain the kind of knowledge that puts you ahead before anyone else realises they need it.
Don’t miss:
- Learning from Africa’s leading academics and business leaders.
- Networking with forward thinking professionals.
- The opportunity to walk away with fresh perspectives that will make your next career move clearer (and smarter).
Event details:
Where: Sandton Convention Centre
When: 12 September 2025
Time: 9.30am-1pm
Cost: R250/R125
(Apply your Insider-exclusive code to receive 50% off.)
Your ticket includes entry to both panels and day access to the LeaderEx Career Summit.
Save your seat before someone else does! Book now.
This article was first published on the DM Blog here.
