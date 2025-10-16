Consumers demand healthier food options despite rising costs

South African consumers call for greater support from food companies and consumer organisations to lead healthier lives.

Photo by Jack Sparrow via www.pexels.com

According to PwC’s 2025 Voice of the Consumer report, a shift in consumer values is redefining the future of food.

The survey reveals that consumers want to purchase food that aligns with their attitudes towards health, convenience, and sustainability. However, escalating food prices and cost-of-living challenges are constraining their ability to fulfil these aspirations.

Health-conscious choices are rising

South African consumers are becoming more health-conscious and expect food companies to support them in living a healthier lifestyle. Forty-two percent of the survey respondents said health benefits are one of the most important reasons they switch food brands.

Concerns about what’s in their food are growing. 75% of consumers are worried about ultra-processed ingredients and pesticide use, signaling a strong demand for cleaner, more transparent food production.

At the same time, 70% plan to eat more fresh produce, showing a clear shift toward whole foods and proactive health management.

Sustainability matters—but affordability still wins

Locally, while eco-consciousness remains a strong aspiration, it doesn’t always translate into purchasing behaviour.

Only 44% of South African consumers say they’re willing to pay more for food that supports the environment.

“Consumers clearly care about sustainability but rising food costs mean they are forced to make trade-offs. This is a clear signal that sustainability must be balanced with affordability if it is to drive real change,” says Anton Hugo, PwC's Africa retail industry leader.

Cost-of-living pressures reshape consumer behaviour

As the cost of living continues to climb, many consumers are feeling the strain—which is reshaping how they make everyday decisions. More than half of respondents say they’re struggling to pay their bills, let alone afford rising food prices.

As a result, 54% of consumers are looking to stretch their budgets by adopting cost-saving strategies.

“Consumers are becoming more selective and value-driven in their food choices because of financial pressures. This presents a clear opportunity for businesses to rethink their strategies not just by lowering prices, but by delivering healthier, more affordable and accessible options that meet evolving consumer needs,” says Nqaba Ndiweni, PwC's Africa Consumer, industrial products and services industry leader.

Technology opens new doors for food innovation

Technology is playing an increasingly central role in supporting healthier and more convenient lifestyles. Seventy-six percent of consumers are using health apps or wearable devices to monitor their eating habits and physical activity.

These tools have transitioned from being simple gadgets to becoming essential components of personal wellbeing management.

This tech-driven mindset also extends to how consumers shop and plan their meals. 38% of consumers are embracing subscription services and meal kits to simplify healthy eating.

Many are also integrating generative AI into their food decisions, using it to plan meals, count calories and personalise nutrition.

These behaviours signal a deeper transformation. Consumers are no longer just buying food—they’re curating lifestyles. For businesses, this presents a powerful opportunity to build smarter, more connected ecosystems that meet evolving expectations and redefine the future of food.

A new domain of growth is emerging for the global food industry

Recent PwC research suggests that over the next decade, industries will reconfigure to meet human needs in new ways, leading to the formation of new ‘domains’ that cross traditional sector lines.

For the global food system — what PwC calls the ‘How we Feed’ domain — this could result in greater cooperation, innovation and convergence across sectors.

By 2035, this vast business ecosystem could achieve a baseline Gross Value Added (GVA) of $9.88tn, potentially reaching up to $10.35tn.

“The survey shows that consumers are rethinking food—not just as a product, but as a pathway to better health, smarter spending and tech-enabled living. Businesses must respond by evolving their strategies and tapping into new domains of growth that reflect these changing priorities,” says Ndiweni.

View the full PWC 2025 Voice of the Consumer report