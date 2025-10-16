Cannabis brand Canna Collective announces new ad agency

Creative makers studio Cache has announced a new partnership with Canna Collective, a pioneering brand in South Africa's emerging cannabis sector.

Explosive growth

Cache will serve as Canna Collective’s advertising agency, bringing senior creative leadership and a bold vision to a market poised for explosive growth.

Cache, an agency known for working with challenger brands, has partnered with Canna Collective as South Africa’s cannabis industry edges toward significant growth. The collaboration reflects a broader trend of creative agencies aligning with emerging sectors poised to reshape the market.

"The cannabis industry in South Africa, we believe, is on the cusp of explosive growth," says Cache co-founder Marco Russolillo. “Our core focus is on further developing brand recognition and affinity in a market where the product category is still somewhat in its infancy. Our approach is to layer the aesthetics with a distinct sophistication that combines smart strategy and beautiful, functional design.”

Cache will apply its "Growth by Design" model to the partnership, focusing on innovative and creative solutions that achieve measurable business results. The agency’s senior creative leadership will work to shape a brand identity for Canna Collective that is both aspirational and trustworthy, helping to build a lasting connection with consumers of cannabis products and support the development of a favourable reputation more broadly.

The collaboration will leverage Cache’s core services, including branding and strategy, content creation, and digital design as they launch three new premium brands under the Canna Collective umbrella.

Advertising and design

"We are very excited to be working with the team at Canna Collective. Not only is it an exciting product category but the ethos of the brand fundamentally aligns to what we’ve set out to do at Cache, which is pushing the boundaries, leveraging the fundamentals of great advertising and design, and working with partners that have an appetite for challenging the status quo,” Russolillo adds.

It’s a sentiment that’s echoed by Alex Agulnik of Canna Collective: “Our partnership with Cache speaks to our belief in creativity as an important tool for strategic growth, especially for brands in a nascent and rapidly evolving industry."

Agulnik adds that his partnership is a significant step towards their vision of becoming a leader in South Africa's cannabis market. By collaborating with Cache, Canna Collective aims to move its brand beyond the informal market and establish it as a premium product.

The new brand identity and positioning will embody a fusion of wellness and innovation, where the medicinal meets the recreational, appealing to consumers who prioritise quality, credibility and a refined experience.