Afda Alumna Muneera Sallies Wins at National Arts and Culture Awards
The film was awarded Best Outstanding Film Fiction at the prestigious 2025 National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA).
The awards ceremony, hosted by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) at the Sun City Super Bowl, was a glittering celebration of South Africa’s artistic excellence. The evening honoured storytellers, performers, and cultural innovators whose work continues to shape and strengthen South Africa’s creative identity.
From theatre and dance to literature, film, design, and heritage, the NACAs recognised excellence across the full spectrum of the cultural economy.
The latest accolade marks yet another milestone for Old Righteous Blues, which has quickly become one of South Africa’s most celebrated contemporary films. Since its release, the film has received multiple international awards and nominations and was also chosen as South Africa’s official entry for the 97th Academy Awards.
It is also nominated at the 2025 Septimius Awards for Best African Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Lead Actor, further solidifying its international acclaim.
Other awards and nominations include:
- Silwerskermfees 2023 – Best Supporting Actor: Joshwin Dyson
- Romford Film Festival 2024 – Best Director: Muneera Sallies, Best Actor: Ayden Croy
- Panther City Film Festival 2024 – Best Supporting Actor: Stefan Erasmus
- National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2024 – nominee: Best Feature Film, nominee: Best Director: Muneera Sallies
- Sunscreen Film Festival 2024 – nominee: Jury Award: Best International Feature
With Old Righteous Blues, Muneera has firmly established herself as one of South Africa’s most exciting creative voices, demonstrating the power of authentic storytelling to resonate both locally and globally.
Afda proudly celebrates Muneera’s achievement, a shining example of the talent, vision, and resilience of its alumni in shaping the future of the creative industries.
About Earle HolmesPR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
