South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Oxford University PressAfdaTutor DoctorSaving Grace EducationUniversity of PretoriaFundiConnectSACAPNorthlink CollegeSoapboxNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Afda Alumna Muneera Sallies Wins at National Arts and Culture Awards

    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by Afda
    28 Aug 2025
    28 Aug 2025
    Afda is proud to celebrate the success of alumna Muneera Sallies, the director of the film Old Righteous Blues.
    Afda Alumna Muneera Sallies Wins at National Arts and Culture Awards

    The film was awarded Best Outstanding Film Fiction at the prestigious 2025 National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA).

    The awards ceremony, hosted by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) at the Sun City Super Bowl, was a glittering celebration of South Africa’s artistic excellence. The evening honoured storytellers, performers, and cultural innovators whose work continues to shape and strengthen South Africa’s creative identity.

    From theatre and dance to literature, film, design, and heritage, the NACAs recognised excellence across the full spectrum of the cultural economy.

    The latest accolade marks yet another milestone for Old Righteous Blues, which has quickly become one of South Africa’s most celebrated contemporary films. Since its release, the film has received multiple international awards and nominations and was also chosen as South Africa’s official entry for the 97th Academy Awards.

    It is also nominated at the 2025 Septimius Awards for Best African Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Lead Actor, further solidifying its international acclaim.

    Other awards and nominations include:

    • Silwerskermfees 2023 – Best Supporting Actor: Joshwin Dyson

    • Romford Film Festival 2024 – Best Director: Muneera Sallies, Best Actor: Ayden Croy

    • Panther City Film Festival 2024 – Best Supporting Actor: Stefan Erasmus

    • National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2024 – nominee: Best Feature Film, nominee: Best Director: Muneera Sallies

    • Sunscreen Film Festival 2024 – nominee: Jury Award: Best International Feature

    With Old Righteous Blues, Muneera has firmly established herself as one of South Africa’s most exciting creative voices, demonstrating the power of authentic storytelling to resonate both locally and globally.

    Afda proudly celebrates Muneera’s achievement, a shining example of the talent, vision, and resilience of its alumni in shaping the future of the creative industries.

    Read more: AFDA, Stefan Erasmus, Muneera Sallies
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      Afda
      Afda is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
      OptionsNext
      Related
      Top stories
      More news
      Let's do Biz