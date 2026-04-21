Kena Outdoor appoints Richard Rachidi as MD to drive performance-led growth in changing OOH landscape

Kena Outdoor has announced the appointment of Richard Rachidi as its new managing director, marking a strategic step forward as the out-of-home (OOH) industry undergoes rapid transformation and increased competition.

Rachidi brings extensive experience across marketing, media, and business leadership, having worked with some of South Africa’s leading brands and agencies. His appointment signals Kena’s intent to evolve into a future-fit OOH business, building on its existing presence and visibility to deliver tangible, performance-driven results.

At a time when the OOH landscape is being reshaped by data, integration, and heightened client expectations, Kena Outdoor is positioning itself to respond with clarity, discipline, and a renewed focus on value creation.

“The opportunity to grow Kena Outdoor into a future-led OOH business is what excites me most,” says Rachidi. “There is already a strong foundation in place. Our role now is to build on that, translating our presence and visibility into meaningful business outcomes, with our clients firmly at the centre of everything we do.”

Rachidi’s approach is rooted in gaining a deep understanding of the business, its people, culture, and existing strengths, before driving forward transformation. This reflects a leadership philosophy that values alignment, accountability, and collaboration as key enablers of sustainable growth.

“Kena has a team of professionals who are deeply invested in delivering work of the highest quality at every stage,” he adds. “We are building a disciplined, performance-led business, one that is known for its insight, its narrative within the OOH space, and its ability to partner meaningfully with clients. We want to be seen as a trusted partner, with real skin in the game, prepared to grow into the future alongside those we work with.”

As competition intensifies across the sector, Kena Outdoor’s focus will be on strengthening its strategic offering, deepening client partnerships, and consistently delivering high-impact work that drives measurable results.

Rachidi also highlights the importance of continuous learning and staying attuned to industry shifts as part of building a resilient and forward-looking organisation.

“Continuous learning and engaging with what’s happening in the market is critical, not just for the business, but for individuals as well,” he says. “It allows us to recharge, refresh our thinking, and ensure that the work we deliver remains relevant and impactful in a constantly evolving environment.”

With a national footprint and a growing portfolio, the company is well positioned to navigate the evolving OOH landscape, entering a new chapter defined by stronger internal alignment, sharper positioning, and a clear commitment to performance and growth.



