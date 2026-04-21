Insights into Danone Southern Africa's growth strategy from new country director, Nyaladzi Moyo

As the FMCG sector navigates rising cost pressures, shifting consumer expectations and increasing demand for value-led innovation, leadership has become a balancing act between global capability and local execution.

Nyaladzi Moyo, Danone Southern Africa's country director. Image supplied

Nyaladzi Moyo, recently appointed country director at Danone Southern Africa, shares how he is repositioning the business for sustainable growth, strengthening its operational core and aligning with evolving consumer needs.

Re-anchoring around the consumer

Stepping into the role, Moyo’s immediate priority was clear: refocus the organisation around a consumer-first mindset while unlocking category-led growth.

“Above all, my focus was on re-anchoring the business to have a consumer-first mindset and unlocking category-led growth to build a sustainable growth trajectory,” he explains.

“That means serving our consumers more effectively through meaningful innovation and route-to-market strategies that expand our reach across South Africa and into export markets.”

This approach reflects the broader role the company plays; not just as a manufacturer, but as a contributor to the local economy through support of farmers, job creation and category development.

Early wins signal momentum

Despite the short tenure, Moyo points to tangible progress already underway. A standout achievement has been the resurgence of DanUp (a 2-in-1, low-GI drinking yoghurt and multigrain blend ), which has regained market leadership in key channels.

“It’s a brand with strong local relevance, and it’s encouraging to see it driving growth again,” he says.

Innovation has also played a central role, with the launch of UltraMel Delight responding to consumer demand for convenient, single-serve dairy indulgence.

Operationally, the business has focused on strengthening its foundations by investing in production facilities, enhancing capabilities and ensuring long-term reliability across the value chain.

At the same time, Danone has worked closely with industry stakeholders to navigate challenges such as foot-and-mouth disease, balancing supply continuity with support for local farmers.

Leadership through clarity and adaptability

Moyo describes his leadership style as open, inclusive and anchored in clear communication.

“It’s about consistently communicating not only our business priorities, but the broader impact we create as a business,” he says.

“Leadership means communicating and then communicating again… and when you feel you’ve said it enough, you say it again.”

In a fast-changing environment, agility is equally important.

“We continuously assess what’s working, adapt quickly and remain flexible in how we respond,” he adds.

Global strength, local relevance

Operating within a global organisation while serving a highly nuanced local market requires careful calibration.

“It ultimately comes down to balancing global strength with local relevance,” Moyo explains. “South African consumers are looking for products that deliver real, meaningful value, especially in a challenging economic environment.”

Rather than imposing global solutions, the business invests in local insights to tailor its offering.

“Success is often about making the right local adjustments rather than reinventing the wheel,” he says.

Unlocking growth through accessibility and consumption

Looking ahead, Moyo sees significant opportunity in increasing per capita consumption and expanding access to dairy products.

“The biggest opportunity lies in bringing new users into the category and making our products a more consistent part of daily consumption,” he says.

Improving accessibility across different channels and price points will be critical, supported by ongoing innovation and strong in-market execution.

At the same time, the company remains focused on strengthening the broader ecosystem, from agriculture to supply chain resilience, as part of its long-term growth model.

Innovation and health at the core

Innovation remains central to Danone’s strategy, particularly as consumer interest in health and wellness continues to grow.

“Danone’s mission is to serve health through foods to as many people as possible, and innovation is key to how we drive that,” Moyo notes.

He highlights the importance of consumer education, especially in the context of South Africa’s dual burden of malnutrition.

“Yoghurt is naturally nutrient-dense and can play a role in supporting healthier diets. We want to help consumers understand why it belongs in everyday eating patterns.”

Navigating value and affordability

While health and wellness remain important, economic pressure has made value a defining factor in consumer decision-making.

“Value is not just about price,” Moyo emphasises, “it’s about relevance, accessibility and delivering products that make a meaningful difference in people’s daily lives.”

Balancing affordability with nutritional value sits at the centre of the company’s portfolio and pricing strategy.

Building resilience in a complex environment

The FMCG sector in Southern Africa is currently facing multiple challenges, from rising input costs and supply chain complexity to industry-specific risks such as animal health issues.

“Our focus is on building resilience,” Moyo says. “That means working closely with our farming, logistics and retail partners, driving efficiency and strengthening our ability to navigate disruption.”

Internally, this is supported by a disciplined approach to cost management and continuous optimisation ensuring resources are directed where they create the most value.

Defining success beyond growth

For Moyo, success extends beyond financial performance. It is about building a business that is both relevant to consumers and meaningful to the broader economy.

“Success is about making our products an essential part of consumers’ everyday lives,” he says.

“It’s also about being a responsible contributor to the South African economy through our support of local agriculture, job creation and the impact we have across the value chain.”

Internally, it means fostering a values-driven organisation where people can grow and do meaningful work.

“Ultimately, it’s about creating a resilient, sustainable business that serves consumers today while delivering long-term value for the country and for Danone,” he concludes.