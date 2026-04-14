South Africa
Retail Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRCaxton MediaProudly SACatchwordsJockey South AfricaVicinity MediaBizcommunity.comAMIEEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Danone names Nyaladzi Moyo as country director to boost local dairy sector

    Danone Southern Africa has appointed Nyaladzi Moyo as country director, effective 1 January 2026, as part of its strategy to strengthen local leadership and accelerate growth in its dairy portfolio.
    14 Apr 2026
    14 Apr 2026
    Danone Southern Africa has appointed Nyaladzi Moyo as Country Director, effective 1 January 2026. Image supplied
    Danone Southern Africa has appointed Nyaladzi Moyo as Country Director, effective 1 January 2026. Image supplied

    Moyo, who joined Danone in 2025 as commercial director, has already played a key role in driving sales performance and enhancing execution across the business.

    His appointment signals a continued focus on building a more agile and market-responsive organisation in South Africa, one of Danone’s key growth markets on the continent.

    Moyo previously held roles at Beiersdorf Southern Africa and Procter & Gamble, including time in Canada. He holds an MBA from Warwick Business School and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Nelson Mandela University.

    “I’m honoured to step into this role at such a pivotal time for the business,” says Moyo. “South Africa is a key market with strong potential, and I look forward to building on the momentum already established.”

    Under his leadership, the company aims to further strengthen the performance of its core brands, including Nutriday, Ultramel, Yogisip and DanUp, while delivering greater value to both retail partners and consumers.

    The appointment forms part of Danone’s broader strategy to reinforce leadership across Africa, enabling more connected decision-making and faster response to evolving consumer needs.

    Read more: Danone Southern Africa, NutriDay, DanUp
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz