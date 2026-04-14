Danone names Nyaladzi Moyo as country director to boost local dairy sector

Danone Southern Africa has appointed Nyaladzi Moyo as country director, effective 1 January 2026, as part of its strategy to strengthen local leadership and accelerate growth in its dairy portfolio.

Danone Southern Africa has appointed Nyaladzi Moyo as Country Director, effective 1 January 2026. Image supplied

Moyo, who joined Danone in 2025 as commercial director, has already played a key role in driving sales performance and enhancing execution across the business.

His appointment signals a continued focus on building a more agile and market-responsive organisation in South Africa, one of Danone’s key growth markets on the continent.

Moyo previously held roles at Beiersdorf Southern Africa and Procter & Gamble, including time in Canada. He holds an MBA from Warwick Business School and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Nelson Mandela University.

“I’m honoured to step into this role at such a pivotal time for the business,” says Moyo. “South Africa is a key market with strong potential, and I look forward to building on the momentum already established.”

Under his leadership, the company aims to further strengthen the performance of its core brands, including Nutriday, Ultramel, Yogisip and DanUp, while delivering greater value to both retail partners and consumers.

The appointment forms part of Danone’s broader strategy to reinforce leadership across Africa, enabling more connected decision-making and faster response to evolving consumer needs.