YouthMonth | Plascon and Hood Youth Development Project revitalise neighbourhoods

Patty Mulauzi, resident colour expert at Kansai Plascon, talks about how youth-led initiatives are transforming South Africa's neighbourhoods.

Patty Mulauzi, resident colour expert at Plascon. Image supplied

South Africa's youth continue to face significant challenges, from unemployment and poverty to crime, gangsterism and limited access to opportunities. For many young people, these realities can create uncertainty about the future and make success seem beyond reach.

Yet across communities such as Uitsig and Ravensmead in Cape Town, initiatives focused on youth development are demonstrating that positive support systems, mentorship and meaningful opportunities can change both mindsets and outcomes.

At the forefront of this work is the HOOD Youth Development Project, which is helping young people become active participants in shaping safer, cleaner and more vibrant communities through programmes that encourage ownership, responsibility and civic pride.

Building pride through community ownership

For young people living in communities often associated with social challenges, developing a sense of pride in their surroundings can be transformative.

According to Mulauzi, fostering a connection between young people and their communities is essential to long-term positive change.

"When young people feel connected to their community, they are more likely to care for and protect it," explains Mulauzi.

"A clean, vibrant and respected environment fosters a sense of belonging and reminds young people that they have the power to make a positive difference where they live."

This philosophy forms the foundation of initiatives such as Dignify the Youth, which combines community clean-ups, painting projects and neighbourhood revitalisation efforts with youth engagement.

Learning through action

Unlike traditional awareness campaigns that focus solely on education and discussion, community-based projects provide young people with an opportunity to see the direct results of their efforts.

Hands-on initiatives encourage participants to move beyond being observers of change and become agents of change themselves.

"Instead of simply talking about change, they become active participants in creating it," adds Mulauzi. "This builds confidence, teamwork, responsibility and a stronger connection to their community, while reinforcing positive behaviours through meaningful action."

The immediate visibility of these projects — whether a newly painted school, revitalised community centre or cleaner public space — creates tangible evidence that collective effort can deliver real results.

Creating safer and more dignified spaces

The organisation's broader community upliftment programmes are centred on creating environments where people can live, learn and grow with dignity.

Working alongside schools, community groups and partner organisations, HOOD Youth Development Project supports the revitalisation of public spaces by providing resources and facilitating projects that improve local environments.

The approach is based on a simple but powerful belief: the condition of an environment influences how people feel about themselves and their communities.

By transforming schools, community centres and shared public spaces, these initiatives help foster pride, belonging and hope. At the same time, they provide young people with opportunities to develop practical skills, strengthen teamwork and build a deeper sense of ownership over their neighbourhoods.

Shifting perceptions and unlocking potential

One of the most significant impacts of youth-focused community projects is the way they reshape how young people see themselves.

"When young people are trusted with responsibility, they begin to see themselves as capable contributors rather than bystanders," notes Mulauzi.

Being involved in rebuilding and improving their communities helps participants develop a sense of purpose, achievement and self-worth. It reinforces the idea that they have the ability to create meaningful change, not only in their surroundings but also in their own lives and future prospects.

This shift in perception can be particularly powerful in communities where young people are frequently exposed to negative influences and limited opportunities.

The importance of positive role models

In many South African communities, gangsterism, substance abuse and crime continue to pose significant risks for young people.

The presence of positive role models and structured programmes can provide a critical alternative.

"Positive role models provide young people with examples of what is possible beyond their current circumstances," says Mulauzi. "Structured programmes offer guidance, stability and opportunities for growth."

Together, these influences help young people make informed decisions, build resilience and develop the confidence needed to pursue positive pathways despite challenging circumstances.

The power of partnerships

Increasingly, partnerships between corporates and community organisations are playing an important role in expanding the reach and impact of youth development programmes.

Collaborations such as the partnership between Plascon and HOOD Youth Development Project demonstrate how businesses can contribute meaningfully to social development while helping communities address local challenges.

According to Mulauzi, these partnerships work because they combine resources, expertise and local knowledge.

"Corporate support helps expand the reach of programmes, while community organisations ensure initiatives remain relevant and meaningful," she says. "Together, they create opportunities that empower young people and strengthen local communities."

For businesses seeking to create shared value, these collaborations highlight the importance of investing in initiatives that deliver both social and community impact.

Investing in South Africa's future

As South Africa continues to grapple with youth unemployment and social inequality, organisations working at grassroots level remain optimistic about the potential of the country's young people.

What they need most, according to the HOOD Youth Development Project, is access to opportunities, mentorship, education and safe spaces where they can grow and thrive.

Most importantly, young people need to feel recognised and supported.

"When young people feel seen, valued and believed in, they gain the confidence to realise their potential," comments Mulauzi. "With the right support and opportunities, they become powerful drivers of positive change within their communities."

For communities across South Africa, that investment in young people may prove to be one of the most effective ways to build safer, more hopeful and more empowered neighbourhoods for generations to come.