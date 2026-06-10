YouthMonth | Ocean Basket's Lizandre Keller on why brands are rewriting the rules for Gen Z

South Africa’s younger consumers are growing up in a world where apps, social platforms and digital communities shape almost every part of daily life.

Lizandre Keller, brand activation leader at Ocean Basket. Image supplied

From where they eat and shop to what they trust and recommend, technology is fundamentally changing the relationship between brands and audiences.

For businesses, traditional approaches to marketing are increasingly becoming less effective. Younger audiences are not simply looking to buy products; they want meaningful experiences, genuine value and brands that feel relevant to their lives.

"Younger audiences have rewritten the entire playbook," says Lizandre Keller, brand activation leader at Ocean Basket.

"They don't want to be marketed to; they want to be part of something authentic and something they trust."

Unlike previous generations that often responded to polished advertising and aspirational messaging, younger consumers increasingly prioritise usefulness, transparency and personality.

The 'Experience Economy'

"They look beyond brand stories and ask a simple question: 'What does this product do for me right now?'"

The shift comes as many young South Africans navigate rising living costs, side hustles, studies and increasingly constrained budgets. While affordability remains important, value is no longer defined purely by price.

"Younger South Africans are making deliberate choices about where they spend their money," she explains. "They don't just want the cheapest option; they want quality, convenience, rewards and a genuine connection with the brands they choose."

This changing mindset is helping fuel the rise of digital loyalty programmes and personalised customer experiences across industries.

Ocean Basket recently entered this space through the launch of its app and OB Rewards programme, designed to create a more connected and rewarding customer journey through direct ordering, rewards and gamified experiences.

Builiding on consistency and authenticity

But loyalty itself appears to be changing.

For younger consumers, loyalty is increasingly built through ongoing relevance rather than long-term habit.

"Long-term loyalty with Gen Z is built on consistency and authenticity," she explains. "They'll stay if you keep showing up in a way that feels honest, relevant and close to their world."

Technology has also reshaped expectations around convenience.

Consumers increasingly expect interactions with brands to feel immediate and effortless. Whether ordering food, earning rewards or interacting through digital platforms, friction is becoming less acceptable.

"Consumers, especially younger consumers, have become incredibly impatient," Keller says. "If something takes too long, requires too many steps or feels complicated, they'll simply move on."

The challenge for brands has shifted beyond competing within their own sectors.

"Our customers don't compare us only to other restaurants anymore. They compare us to the best digital experience they've had that day."

For food and hospitality brands in particular, the customer journey now often begins long before someone enters a restaurant.

Social platforms have become discovery engines where purchasing and dining decisions increasingly take shape.

Gen Z looks for meaningful connections with brands

"It's not influence anymore; it's infrastructure," notes Keller. "For younger South Africans, social media isn't just entertainment. It's how they discover, evaluate and choose brands."

Platforms such as TikTok are increasingly driving discovery and recommendation behaviour, while online communities often shape perceptions of trust and credibility.

The result is that brands now need to build relationships in spaces where younger audiences already spend their time.

But beyond rewards, discounts and convenience, younger consumers appear to be looking for something more meaningful.

"They want to know what a brand stands for, not through a polished corporate statement but through what it does every day."

As brands continue collecting more customer information to create personalised experiences, trust is becoming equally important.

"It's non-negotiable," she says. "Young consumers are incredibly aware of how brands use data."

Looking ahead, brands may need to move beyond simply recognising customers and instead create experiences where people feel genuinely understood.

The next generation of South African consumers may not only expect personalised offers or convenience, but something more personal: the feeling that brands know who they are, what they value and how they live.

For businesses navigating an increasingly digital future, that relationship may become the new currency of loyalty.