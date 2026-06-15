YouthMonth | The Lab's Matthew Tyler on conscious consumption, resale culture and purpose-driven brands

As younger consumers increasingly embrace conscious consumption, resale culture and purpose-driven brands, businesses are being challenged to rethink how they connect with their audiences.

Matthew Tyler, head of marketing at The Lab. Image supplied

For South African brand The Lab, formerly known as Sneaker LAB, that shift has resulted in a significant repositioning. What began as a sneaker care company has evolved into a broader fashion care brand, reflecting changing attitudes towards ownership, sustainability and personal style.

Bizcommunity spoke to Matthew Tyler, head of marketing at The Lab, about the thinking behind the rebrand, what Gen Z is teaching businesses about authenticity, and why extending the life of products may become one of the most important conversations in fashion.

From Sneaker LAB to The Lab is a significant shift. What was the thinking behind the rebrand?

The rebranding journey actually began with a more focused intention. We wanted to elevate our packaging to better position ourselves in the premium global market. But as we went through that process, it became clear that a packaging refresh alone wasn't enough.

The brand itself needed to evolve.

We had already developed product ranges across hats, apparel and denim under the Sneaker LAB name, but there was an obvious disconnect between what we were offering and what our name suggested.

The rebrand gave us the freedom to show up confidently as a fashion care brand rather than being confined to sneakers.

The thinking went deeper than branding. We were watching what was happening globally around overconsumption, fast fashion and the environmental pressure being placed on the industry.

Most sustainability conversations focus on the beginning or end of a product's lifecycle — how it's made or how it's disposed of. We sit in the middle. Our role is to help consumers extend the lifespan of the products they already own.

That's a powerful position to occupy, particularly as consumers become more aware of sustainability and product longevity.

How does this connect to the way younger generations are redefining fashion and self-expression?

Younger consumers are far more conscious about their environmental impact and much more intentional about self-expression.

We're seeing growing interest in vintage fashion, second-hand shopping and building wardrobes that reflect personal identity rather than simply following trends.

Fashion has always been cyclical, but what's different now is that younger consumers are adapting trends to fit who they are instead of allowing trends to define them.

There's also a growing appreciation for quality pieces that can last beyond a single season.

That's exactly where The Lab fits in. We want to help people care for products that matter to them and build wardrobes designed to last.

The rebrand also allows us to participate more naturally across different cultural spaces, whether that's streetwear, music, sport or fashion.

Younger consumers increasingly use brands as an extension of their identity and values. How has that changed the rules for businesses?

The first question businesses need to ask themselves is whether they are simply a business or whether they are truly a brand.

A brand actively participates in the communities it serves. It shows up authentically, supports relevant initiatives and creates genuine connections with people.

Younger consumers have grown up surrounded by advertising. They can quickly identify when something feels forced or performative.

People have always aligned themselves with brands as a reflection of who they are. The difference now is that younger consumers are far more deliberate about that decision.

They want to understand what a brand stands for before they decide whether it deserves a place in their lives.

That means businesses can't simply talk about values. They need to operate according to them.

Matthew Tyler, head of marketing at The Lab. Image supplied

Resale culture and side hustles are becoming increasingly common among young South Africans. How is this changing attitudes towards ownership?

It's creating a very interesting shift.

Resale culture is generating income opportunities for young people while also keeping products in circulation for longer.

Ownership is no longer viewed as something temporary where a product is purchased, used and discarded. Increasingly, people see products as assets that can retain value, be resold or repurposed.

When something has resale value, people naturally care for it differently.

They become more invested in maintaining it because they understand its long-term worth.

That's where product care becomes important. It moves from being an afterthought to becoming part of the ownership experience.

Why is purpose becoming increasingly important when building trust with younger consumers?

Purpose is the foundation of trust.

Without it, brands are forced to compete primarily on price or product features, which is becoming increasingly difficult.

The challenge is that purpose has to be genuine. Young consumers don't simply look at marketing campaigns. They evaluate whether a brand consistently lives its values over time.

For us, sustainability and fashion care are not marketing messages. They are the reason the brand exists.

That alignment between purpose and product is what creates authenticity.

What can businesses learn from Gen Z about relevance and adaptability?

Gen Z has grown up in a world of constant content and digital stimulation.

As a result, they have become exceptionally good at filtering out noise. They want clarity. They want substance. And they want authenticity.

Businesses don't necessarily need to reinvent themselves to appeal to younger audiences. What they need is greater honesty about who they are, what they do and why it matters.

This generation is also highly research-driven. If they connect with a brand, they will investigate its values, community involvement and overall credibility.

Long-term relevance doesn't come from chasing every trend. It comes from building something meaningful and consistently delivering on it.

Looking ahead, what will matter most to young South Africans when deciding which brands they support?

Community will be one of the defining factors.

South African culture is deeply community-driven, and young consumers want to support brands that genuinely understand that.

They want brands that contribute to culture rather than simply borrowing from it.

Cultural relevance will also become increasingly important. South Africa's cultural landscape moves quickly, and brands need to participate authentically rather than treating culture as a marketing opportunity.

The brands that succeed will be those that operate less like corporations and more like active members of the communities they serve.

They will be present, engaged and genuinely invested in the people they hope to reach.