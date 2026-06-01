75% of young South Africans report multiple incomes as side hustles digitise

South Africans are increasingly turning spare rooms, kitchen tables and smartphones into business opportunities as side hustles evolve from extra income streams into essential financial lifelines.

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As rising living costs continue to reshape household finances, many people are finding new ways to supplement their income by selling products and services online. What often begins as a passion project or small-scale venture is increasingly becoming a more structured digital business opportunity.

According to the 2025 Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor (OMSIM), 57% of employed South Africans surveyed now report having more than one source of income, with that number rising to 75% among 18- to 29-year-olds.

The trend highlights a growing shift toward entrepreneurship and flexible income generation, particularly among younger consumers.

For many of these entrepreneurs, social media has become the starting point.

A TikTok video can generate demand overnight, Instagram pages can become storefronts, and WhatsApp allows sellers to connect directly with customers.

From handmade products and beauty services to fashion reselling, collectibles and locally produced art, side hustles are increasingly emerging through digital communities and word-of-mouth recommendations.

The line between social media and e-commerce is also becoming increasingly blurred.

Research from the 2025 Gen Z Economy Report: Cash, Culture & Clout suggests that younger consumers are already comfortable shopping through platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp, creating new opportunities for informal sellers to reach customers without investing heavily in traditional retail channels.

But while social commerce may make launching a business easier, growth can create new operational challenges.

What starts with a few direct messages and manual payments can quickly become difficult to manage as demand increases. Orders may arrive through multiple channels, payments need tracking and delivery logistics can become increasingly complex.

For many side hustlers, growth introduces a new challenge: moving from selling informally to running a sustainable e-commerce business.

This is where integrated digital tools are beginning to play a larger role.

Bob's shopaygo ecosystem, pronounced "sho-pay-go", has been developed to bring different elements of online selling into one connected experience by combining product listings, payment systems and delivery solutions into a single process.

The approach reflects a broader evolution taking place across South Africa's e-commerce landscape, where platforms are increasingly being designed to reduce complexity for small businesses and first-time online sellers.

"South Africans are building income in new ways, and the next challenge is making informal selling easier to manage," says Anita Erasmus, CEO-designate of Bob.

"shopaygo is about making things simpler, whether you're buying or selling. It brings more of the process into one place while creating a more secure and reliable experience. That trust matters at the final step, where uncertainty can often lead to lost sales."

As side hustles continue moving from social feeds into structured online businesses, e-commerce is becoming more than a sales channel. For many South Africans, it is increasingly becoming the infrastructure helping turn small ideas into scalable opportunities.