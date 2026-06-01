South Africa
Retail E-commerce
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

FoodForward SABizcommunity.comCatchwordsAfrizanaHead Marketing ServicesCape ChamberThirst Bar ServicesDentsuTiger BrandsQuickEasy SoftwareEBM GroupKIC South AfricaASUSEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    75% of young South Africans report multiple incomes as side hustles digitise

    South Africans are increasingly turning spare rooms, kitchen tables and smartphones into business opportunities as side hustles evolve from extra income streams into essential financial lifelines.
    1 Jun 2026
    1 Jun 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    As rising living costs continue to reshape household finances, many people are finding new ways to supplement their income by selling products and services online. What often begins as a passion project or small-scale venture is increasingly becoming a more structured digital business opportunity.

    According to the 2025 Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor (OMSIM), 57% of employed South Africans surveyed now report having more than one source of income, with that number rising to 75% among 18- to 29-year-olds.

    The trend highlights a growing shift toward entrepreneurship and flexible income generation, particularly among younger consumers.

    For many of these entrepreneurs, social media has become the starting point.

    A TikTok video can generate demand overnight, Instagram pages can become storefronts, and WhatsApp allows sellers to connect directly with customers.

    From handmade products and beauty services to fashion reselling, collectibles and locally produced art, side hustles are increasingly emerging through digital communities and word-of-mouth recommendations.

    The line between social media and e-commerce is also becoming increasingly blurred.

    Research from the 2025 Gen Z Economy Report: Cash, Culture & Clout suggests that younger consumers are already comfortable shopping through platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp, creating new opportunities for informal sellers to reach customers without investing heavily in traditional retail channels.

    But while social commerce may make launching a business easier, growth can create new operational challenges.

    What starts with a few direct messages and manual payments can quickly become difficult to manage as demand increases. Orders may arrive through multiple channels, payments need tracking and delivery logistics can become increasingly complex.

    For many side hustlers, growth introduces a new challenge: moving from selling informally to running a sustainable e-commerce business.

    This is where integrated digital tools are beginning to play a larger role.

    Bob's shopaygo ecosystem, pronounced "sho-pay-go", has been developed to bring different elements of online selling into one connected experience by combining product listings, payment systems and delivery solutions into a single process.

    The approach reflects a broader evolution taking place across South Africa's e-commerce landscape, where platforms are increasingly being designed to reduce complexity for small businesses and first-time online sellers.

    "South Africans are building income in new ways, and the next challenge is making informal selling easier to manage," says Anita Erasmus, CEO-designate of Bob.

    "shopaygo is about making things simpler, whether you're buying or selling. It brings more of the process into one place while creating a more secure and reliable experience. That trust matters at the final step, where uncertainty can often lead to lost sales."

    As side hustles continue moving from social feeds into structured online businesses, e-commerce is becoming more than a sales channel. For many South Africans, it is increasingly becoming the infrastructure helping turn small ideas into scalable opportunities.

    Read more: social commerce, digital business, side hustle advice
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz