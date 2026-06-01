Local fashion label NOI Collective opens its first store in Woodstock

Cape Town fashion label NOI Collective has officially opened its first physical retail and creative space in Woodstock, Cape Town, marking a major milestone for the rapidly growing independent brand after its strong early success online.

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Alongside the opening, NOI also unveiled a new winter campaign that captured the energy, warmth, and creative direction behind this next phase of the brand’s evolution.

What began as a digitally-led fashion concept has quickly developed into something far broader than clothing alone. The Woodstock space now gives customers the opportunity to fully experience the NOI world in person, from the garments and styling to the interiors, installations, music, and atmosphere the brand has become known for creatively.

“There’s a lot happening for us right now,” said the NOI team.

“Launching the physical space feels like such a big milestone for NOI, and this campaign felt like the perfect way to introduce that next chapter. We really wanted people to get a deeper sense of who we are and what NOI is about beyond just clothing. Images can tell part of the story, but stepping into the space says so much more.”

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The move into physical retail comes at a time when many fashion brands continue to push deeper into digital-first retail experiences, but NOI believed creating a tangible environment remained essential to building deeper emotional connection and community around the brand.

“People still want to feel things in real life,” the team explained.

“To touch the fabric, see the quality up close, try things on, and experience pieces properly. That physical connection will always matter.”

For NOI, Woodstock was a natural choice for the brand’s first home.

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The team already operates creatively within the area through Evolve Studio, where much of NOI’s campaign work, creative planning, and production takes place. Positioning NOI below the studio allowed the founders to build what they describe as a “creative house” where fashion, visual storytelling, design, and community intersect organically.

“Woodstock felt like the right place for NOI because we already feel deeply connected to it,” the team said.

“It’s an area we know well and have worked in creatively for a long time. The street itself is also growing in such an exciting way. There are amazing neighbours, great businesses around us, and a real creative energy in the area.”

The newly launched winter campaign reflected the same philosophy.

Rather than approaching winter through muted tones and traditional seasonal heaviness, NOI intentionally leaned into colour, warmth, and playfulness.

“The starting point behind this campaign was really the season we’re stepping into, winter,” the team explained.

“Winter can often feel quite heavy, grey, muted, even a little harsh at times. We wanted to challenge that feeling and approach it differently.

For us, it was about bringing warmth, playfulness, and energy into winter.”

Beyond the campaign visuals themselves, the store was carefully designed to feel less like a traditional retail environment and more like a curated creative experience.

Everything from the scent of the space and music selection to the installations and garment presentation was intentionally considered as part of the overall NOI identity.

“What makes NOI different is that it’s about much more than clothing,” the team said.

“We see it as a full creative experience. Everything matters, from the scent of the space, to the installations, to the rails, to the music, to how the garments are presented.”

The opening also represented a deeply personal milestone for the founders and wider team after months of intensive preparation behind the scenes.

“The last few weeks have been intense, exciting, and emotional in the best way,” the team reflected.

“We all wore multiple hats, got our hands dirty, and stayed very involved in every part of bringing the store together. It’s been a real team effort from top to bottom.”

When the doors officially opened on Saturday evening, the moment symbolised far more than the launch of a retail space.

“It felt like years of growth, hard work, and everything aligning the way it was meant to,” the team said.

“More than anything, it felt like a celebration of friendship, of building something together over many years and finally seeing it come to life in a real space.”