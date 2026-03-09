Anita Erasmus named CEO designate in Bob’s growth journey

Bob, a South African digital commerce company that integrates marketplace, payments, shipping and collection services under one brand - has appointed Anita Erasmus as chief executive officer designate, effective 1 March 2026.

Erasmus will serve in this capacity for a six-month transition period, working closely with co-founder and managing director Andy Higgins to ensure a smooth leadership handover before formally assuming the role on 1 September 2026 as part of the company’s broader leadership evolution.

Higgins will transition into the role of executive director of strategy and chief of payments, where he will focus on advancing the company’s payment service, Bob Pay, and leading long-term strategic initiatives.

The appointment marks a key moment for the business as it enters a new phase of operational maturity. Following its strategic rebrand to Bob in 2023, the company has sharpened its focus on delivering an integrated commerce experience designed to simplify how South Africans buy, sell, pay and deliver online.

“This is a pivotal moment for Bob because we are entering a new phase of growth and maturity as a business,” says Higgins. “With a strong foundation in our product, culture, and market position, the focus now shifts towards strengthening what works, deepening our impact, and leading Bob confidently into its next chapter.”

Bob’s next phase of growth

Erasmus brings deep institutional knowledge and nearly a decade of experience across the ecommerce and logistics sectors. She previously served as head of business at Bob, where she led the day-to-day operations of the company’s shipping service.

During her tenure, she played a key role in expanding the company’s Bob Go logistics offering, achieving significant shipment growth, with the business now processing more shipments in a single day than it did in a full month at the start of her involvement. Her operational leadership has also contributed to the development of strong courier partnerships and a customer-centric logistics infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Erasmus says that her priority will be delivering sustainable growth and operational excellence.

“My vision for Bob’s next phase is simple - growth, and meaningful growth. Our focus is on serving more customers, solving important problems, and increasing the value we create in the market, while remaining disciplined so that expenses do not grow at the same pace as gross profit.”

Higgins says the leadership realignment allows the organisation to leverage complementary strengths while positioning the company for sustained growth.

“This moment is about finding the right balance of continuity and evolution. Having been with us for nearly a decade, Anita understands the DNA of this company better than anyone. She has consistently demonstrated the ability to turn high-level vision into practical execution, which is exactly what Bob needs as we move from our foundational phase into purposeful growth.”

As part of its continued growth strategy, the company will focus on platform integration across its services, operational efficiency and innovation to enable seamless digital commerce experiences and strengthen South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.