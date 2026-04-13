Table Mountain in the running for Africa’s top tourist attraction title

Table Mountain has been nominated once again for Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the 2026 World Travel Awards, with public voting now open for supporters to help secure the title.

The World Travel Awards are widely regarded as one of the tourism industry’s leading recognition platforms, with winners decided through public voting across global regions.

Voting opened on 30 March and will run until 17 July 2026, with winners determined entirely by public vote.

Table Mountain, one of the New7Wonders of Nature, has previously won the title of Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction five times, in 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The nomination places the Cape Town landmark back in contention as one of the continent’s most recognised tourism sites.

Supporters can vote online by selecting the Africa category and choosing Table Mountain as Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

"This nomination is a proud moment for Cape Town and South Africa as a whole," says Wahida Parket, managing director at TMACC. "Table Mountain is more than a landmark; it’s a symbol of our natural heritage and a world-class attraction that continues to inspire visitors from across the globe. Every vote is an opportunity to show the world what this destination means to us."

Voting is open at www.worldtravelawards.com/vote, where users can select the Africa region and vote for Table Mountain.