Easter travel jumps 21% as 1.2 million cross SA’s borders

Cross-border travel surged during the 2026 Easter period, with more than 1.27 million travellers processed across South Africa’s ports of entry, according to the Border Management Authority (BMA).

Source: SpringbokSam via Wikimedia Commons | OR Tambo International Airport

This marks a 21% increase compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting stronger regional movement during the 10-day peak travel window from 31 March to 9 April 2026.

Airports and land borders record sharp increases

Speaking during a briefing in Pretoria, BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato said a total of 1,278,344 travellers were processed across 71 ports of entry during the Easter operation period.

OR Tambo International Airport processed the highest volume of passengers at 234,389, followed by Lebombo Border Post at 195,293 and Beitbridge Border Post at 148,451.

Cape Town International Airport also recorded growth, with 94,023 travellers, a 10% increase from the 2025 Easter period.

Several land ports recorded significant spikes, including Ficksburg Border Post, which rose by 57%, and Maseru Bridge Border Post, which increased by 31%.

“The upward trend highlights the growing demand for cross-border travel during this period, as people travel for various reasons such as religious observances, holidays and or family gatherings,” Masiapato said.

Vehicles, cargo and compliance activity increases

During the operation period, authorities processed a range of transport modes, including 31,588 light vehicles, 8,937 commercial trucks, 1,286 buses, 10,523 taxis, and 593 informal cross-border transport operators.

A further 1,478 trucks were subjected to weighbridge inspections to verify load compliance and detect potential irregularities.

In aviation and maritime operations, 61 flights and 76 vessels were cleared during the period.

Enforcement and fines issued

A total of 2,509 fines were issued across border law enforcement areas, amounting to approximately R1.54m.

Of these, 111 fines were issued by BMA officials for immigration-related non-compliance, compared to 38 during the 2025 Easter period.

Border health teams screened 72,717 travellers during the period and disinfected 259 flights as part of infectious disease control measures.

A total of 53 mortal remains were also processed at ports of entry, with Beitbridge handling the majority.

Agricultural inspections and confiscations

Biosecurity teams confiscated and destroyed more than 20,000 kg of non-compliant agricultural products, valued at approximately R4.7m.

These included animal and plant products as well as restricted food items intercepted at various ports of entry, with Cape Town Harbour recording significant detections.