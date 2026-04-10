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    SAA CEO John Lamola to step down

    South African Airways (SAA) Group CEO Professor John Lamola will step down at the end of April 2026, as the airline begins the process of appointing a new permanent chief executive.
    10 Apr 2026
    10 Apr 2026
    Source: South African Airways Facebook | Professor John Lamola, SAA Chief Executive Officer
    Source: South African Airways Facebook | Professor John Lamola, SAA Chief Executive Officer

    The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, in her capacity as shareholder representative, together with the SAA Board, has accepted Lamola’s resignation following a Board meeting.

    Lamola joined SAA in July 2021 as a non-executive director and chairperson before being appointed group CEO in May 2022, taking over leadership as the airline emerged from business rescue and navigated post-pandemic recovery.

    Rebuilding phase under Lamola

    During his tenure, SAA implemented a rebuilding strategy focused on restoring operations and re-entering the global aviation market.

    The airline expanded its fleet from five to 19 aircraft and increased its route network from six to 17 destinations. This included the return of international routes such as São Paulo and Perth, alongside growth in domestic operations.

    “Professor Lamola has played a pivotal role in rebuilding South African Airways and positioning it for sustained success. His leadership during a complex and demanding period has left a lasting and positive legacy on the organisation,” said Sedzani Mudau, the chairperson of the Board.

    Interim leadership and board changes

    The Board has appointed Matshela Seshibe, CEO of SAA subsidiary Air Chefs, as acting group CEO while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement gets underway.

    The airline has also noted the resignation of three board members, with the Minister expressing confidence in the remaining members to continue fulfilling their responsibilities.

    SAA said it continues to face broader industry challenges, including rising aviation fuel costs linked to geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

    Read more: airline industry, SAA, South African Airways, air travel, fuel costs, aviation industry, travel industry, tourism and travel, Matshela Seshibe, John Lamola
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