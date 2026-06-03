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    FlySafair lowers fuel surcharge as jet fuel costs ease

    FlySafair has reduced its dynamic fuel surcharge by 40% from the peak levels reached in March, providing some relief for domestic travellers as jet fuel prices continue to moderate.
    3 Jun 2026
    3 Jun 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The airline said the latest reduction follows improvements in the availability and cost of Jet A1 fuel, as well as easing refining margins that have helped bring fuel prices down.

    Fuel surcharge falls from March peak

    FlySafair introduced the surcharge in March after conflict in the Middle East disrupted global oil supply routes and triggered a sharp increase in jet fuel prices.

    At the time, the airline said the surcharge would be applied as a separate line item and reviewed weekly to reflect changes in fuel costs.

    The latest adjustment marks the largest reduction since the surcharge was introduced.

    Illustrative data released by the airline shows the surcharge on the Johannesburg-Cape Town route has fallen from a peak of R832.60 on 30 March to R491.01 on 2 June. On the Cape Town-Durban route, the surcharge declined from R840.65 to R495.69 over the same period, while Johannesburg-Durban fell from R460 to R271.23.

    Lower costs passed on to travellers

    According to FlySafair, improving market conditions have enabled the airline to reduce charges while maintaining its approach to transparent pricing.

    “We’re encouraged to see some relief in jet fuel prices, and we’re pleased to be able to pass that benefit on to our customers,” said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.

    “When we introduced the surcharge, we committed to reviewing it weekly and reducing it as soon as conditions allowed. This latest adjustment reflects that commitment to transparency and fairness.”

    Weekly reviews to continue

    The airline said jet fuel prices remain influenced by global oil markets and geopolitical developments, meaning future adjustments will continue to depend on underlying market conditions.

    FlySafair publishes its fuel surcharge schedule on its website, allowing customers to view current charges by route and track weekly changes.

    Read more: airline industry, fuel surcharge, Travel costs, jet fuel, Kirby Gordon, FlySAFair, travel industry, domestic flights, aviation sector, domestic travel, tourism and travel, South Africa airlines, airline fuel, South African aviation
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