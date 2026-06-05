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    Ethiopian Airlines to launch direct Mauritius flights

    Ethiopian Airlines will launch a new direct passenger service between Addis Ababa and Mauritius from 12 July 2026, expanding access to the Indian Ocean destination and strengthening regional connectivity.
    5 Jun 2026
    5 Jun 2026
    Source: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt via
    Source: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt via Wikimedia Commons

    The new route will operate three times a week and forms part of the airline's strategy to grow its African network while supporting tourism, trade and business links across the continent.

    New direct link to Mauritius

    The service will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays between Addis Ababa and Port Louis.

    Flight ET887 will depart Addis Ababa at 8.50am and arrive in Mauritius at 320pm, while the return service, ET886, will depart Mauritius at 4.15pm and arrive in Addis Ababa at 8.45pm.

    Until now, Ethiopian Airlines has served Mauritius through interline and codeshare agreements via regional hubs including Johannesburg, Nairobi and Antananarivo.

    The introduction of a direct route is expected to reduce travel times and improve connectivity for passengers travelling between Mauritius and destinations across Ethiopian Airlines' network.

    Boosting tourism and trade

    According to the airline, the new route is aimed at strengthening economic ties and supporting greater movement of travellers across Africa.

    “We are delighted to launch this direct flight service to Mauritius, making it easier for Africans and other international tourists to visit this beautiful African island destination, while also enhancing business and trade opportunities," said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew.

    "As a leading carrier on the continent, expanding our African network remains one of our top priorities, in line with our vision of strengthening connectivity among African nations and linking the continent more closely with the rest of the world.”

    Expanding African connectivity

    Ethiopian Airlines said the new service reflects its continued focus on growing intra-African connectivity and linking regional markets to international destinations through its Addis Ababa hub.

    The airline added that the route will provide travellers with more seamless connections across its African and global network, while supporting increased tourism and commercial activity between Mauritius and the rest of the continent.

    Passengers can now book the new Mauritius service through Ethiopian Airlines' booking channels ahead of the route launch in July.

    Read more: Ethiopian Airlines, air travel, Africa travel, African aviation, aviation industry, travel industry, air connectivity, airline network, Mauritius tourism, tourism and travel
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