Kruger centenary campaign raises funds for conservation and communities

As Kruger National Park celebrates 100 years of conservation, a new fundraising campaign is supporting wildlife protection, community development and recovery efforts through the sale of a commemorative bracelet.

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The Kruger Centenary Relate Bracelet, created in partnership with Tourvest Destination Retail, marks the park's centenary while generating funding for the SanParks Honorary Rangers and creating income opportunities for local artisans.

Supporting conservation efforts

Proceeds from bracelet sales will support the SanParks Honorary Rangers, a volunteer organisation that has worked alongside park management for decades to strengthen conservation efforts across South Africa's national parks.

According to Relate Bracelets, more than R690,000 has been raised in support of the SANParks Honorary Rangers over the past 10 years.

Funds generated through the centenary campaign will also contribute towards recovery efforts following severe flooding that affected parts of Kruger National Park earlier this year.

With close to two million visitors entering the park annually, the campaign aims to demonstrate how individual contributions can collectively support conservation initiatives.

Creating opportunities beyond the park

Each bracelet is handmade by township-based senior citizens and young adult crafters who earn an income through the production process.

The initiative forms part of Relate Bracelets' broader model of combining social upliftment with purpose-driven fundraising, creating economic opportunities while supporting conservation and community-focused causes.

"Kruger's centenary is a moment for reflection, but also an opportunity to invest in its future," says Dalit Shekel, CEO of Relate Bracelets. "This initiative brings together conservation, community development and a shared love for one of South Africa's greatest natural treasures."

Marking 100 years of Kruger

For many South Africans, Kruger National Park remains more than a tourism destination, having served as the backdrop to family holidays, conservation milestones and generations of shared memories.

The centenary campaign seeks to honour that legacy while encouraging support for the people and organisations that contribute to the park's future.

Organisers say the bracelet serves as a reminder that conservation extends beyond protecting wildlife and landscapes, and includes supporting the communities and volunteers who help sustain them.