How Kenya Airways is rethinking mobile as the centre of the passenger journey

For most airlines, mobile applications are no longer new territory. Nearly every carrier now offers passengers the ability to book flights, check in, and access travel information from a smartphone.

But as passenger expectations rise and digital journeys become more complex, the challenge is no longer whether an airline has an app. It is whether that app can keep up.

Across the aviation industry, mobile has become the point where customer experience, operational systems and service delivery converge. For many airlines, that convergence is exposing a familiar problem: legacy digital platforms that have evolved through years of incremental updates.

Kenya Airways is one such example, having recently undertaken a full rebuild of its mobile application to modernise its digital passenger experience and strengthen self-service across key customer touchpoints.

From incremental updates to full platform rebuild

Like many long-running digital products, the Kenya Airways mobile app had been shaped by ongoing enhancements over time. While this approach allowed the airline to introduce new functionality gradually, it also resulted in increasing complexity behind the scenes. Over time, passengers began to experience the impact of this complexity through slower performance, occasional instability and fragmented user journeys across booking, check-in and flight management.

Rather than continuing to layer improvements onto an ageing foundation, Kenya Airways made the decision to rebuild the mobile application from the ground up.

The objective was not to redesign the interface alone, but to establish a more stable, scalable digital foundation that could support ongoing development and evolving passenger expectations.

To deliver this, Kenya Airways partnered with Bluegrass Digital to lead the end-to-end rebuild of the mobile application.

Rebuilding around real passenger behaviour

A key shift in the new application was a focus on simplifying the most important passenger tasks.

Instead of expanding feature sets, the rebuild prioritised core journeys such as flight search and booking, managing reservations, check-in and access to real-time travel information.

This approach reflects a wider reality in airline digital design. Passengers do not experience apps as feature sets, but as time-sensitive tasks that need to be completed quickly and reliably, often in high-pressure environments such as airports or during disruptions.

By reducing complexity and removing unnecessary steps, the experience is designed to make these core actions faster and more predictable.

A modern technical foundation for ongoing change

The application was rebuilt using React Native, enabling a shared codebase across iOS and Android, while improving development efficiency and consistency. More importantly, the architecture was designed to support continuous improvement rather than periodic redevelopment cycles.

This shift allows Kenya Airways to introduce updates and enhancements more frequently, respond to passenger feedback more effectively, and evolve the platform without compromising stability.

For airlines, this is increasingly important. Digital channels are no longer static touchpoints but operational systems that must respond in real time to schedule changes, disruptions and customer needs.

Bluegrass Digital led the rebuild in collaboration with Kenya Airways, focusing on both the passenger experience and the underlying platform stability required for long-term scalability.

What changed for passengers

The updated application strengthens self-service across the passenger journey. Passengers can now search and book flights more efficiently, manage bookings with greater ease, complete mobile check-in and access real-time flight updates within a more stable and streamlined interface.

The app also introduces improved navigation, flight history for returning users, mobile boarding passes and in-app flight offers, reducing reliance on

external channels and contact centres.

As Mwajuma Salim, head of digital retail at Kenya Airways, explains: “The rebuild of our mobile app has been a key milestone in our digital transformation journey. We now have a fast, reliable, and scalable platform that improves the end-to-end passenger experience while reducing pressure on our support channels. It also gives us the flexibility to continuously enhance the product in line with customer needs.”

Additional enhancements are planned as part of the airline's ongoing digital evolution, with a continued focus on improving the passenger experience and expanding self-service capabilities. While these features reflect a broader industry direction, the immediate impact is more practical. Fewer steps, clearer journeys and improved reliability in day-to-day use.

What this reflects about airline digital strategy

Kenya Airways’ rebuild reflects a broader pattern emerging across the aviation sector. Many airlines are reaching a point where incremental updates to legacy mobile platforms are no longer sufficient to meet customer expectations or support operational demands.

Instead, the focus is shifting toward rebuilding digital foundations that can support continuous change rather than periodic enhancement.

As Matt Edwards, head of product at Bluegrass Digital, explains: “Airlines are reaching a point where mobile is no longer just a channel in the customer journey. It is becoming the primary layer through which the journey is experienced and managed in real time.”

In this context, the value of mobile is not defined by novelty, but by reliability, speed and the ability to adapt to constantly changing conditions.

The Kenya Airways rebuild highlights a deeper industry transition.

Mobile is no longer simply a digital touchpoint. It is becoming the operational layer that connects passenger behaviour, airline systems and service delivery in real time.

As airlines continue to modernise their digital ecosystems, the ability to deliver reliable, scalable and user-centred mobile experiences is becoming central to competitive advantage.

Kenya Airways’ new platform reflects this shift in practice, moving from a legacy-dependent application to a continuously evolving digital product designed around passenger needs.

About Bluegrass Digital

Bluegrass Digital is a digital product development company building modern, high-performance web and mobile applications for organisations undergoing digital transformation.

We specialise in React Native, helping teams build, modernise and scale mobile applications that are fast, stable and designed for long-term evolution. Our focus is on performance, usability and maintainability, enabling continuous product improvement.

From rebuilding core customer apps to enhancing existing platforms, we partner with clients to deliver scalable mobile solutions for complex, real-world environments.

Bluegrass Digital is also an Umbraco Gold Partner with over 17 years of experience, and a Silver Partner with Optimizely. For more information, visit www.bluegrassdigital.com.



