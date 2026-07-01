What Codegarden 2026 reveals about the future of content, AI and digital experience

AI dominated the conversation at Umbraco Codegarden 2026, but the real shift was how organisations are being forced to rethink content, structure and digital experience design.

Every year, Umbraco Codegarden brings together developers, agencies, digital leaders and product teams from around the world to explore the future of digital experience and the direction of the platform.

As an Umbraco Gold Partner, Bluegrass Digital attended Codegarden 2026 in Copenhagen to engage directly with the teams building the product, connect with the wider community and understand the trends shaping the next generation of digital platforms.

While AI dominated many of the conversations, the most important takeaway was not about AI itself. It was about content, and how organisations will need to rethink it in order to succeed in an increasingly connected and AI-driven digital landscape.

Across keynotes, product announcements and technical sessions, a clear message emerged. Organisations that want to take advantage of AI, personalisation and connected experiences first need to get their content foundations right.

AI is becoming operational, not experimental

The AI conversation at Codegarden 2026 has clearly matured.

Rather than focusing on experimentation or content generation alone, AI is now being positioned as part of real operational workflows across content management, search, development and automation.

This includes AI-assisted search, editorial support, workflow optimisation and developer tooling inside CMS environments.

Importantly, the focus has shifted away from AI as a replacement for expertise. Instead, it is being framed as something that must be governed, structured and applied responsibly.

According to Nick Durrant, MD at Bluegrass Digital: "While product announcements always attract attention at Codegarden, what stood out this year was how much the conversation had shifted towards practical implementation. Discussions around AI were less about possibility and more about governance, workflows and delivering measurable value. That reflects what we are seeing with clients as organisations move beyond experimentation and start focusing on business outcomes."

From what we saw across sessions and discussions, the organisations seeing the most value from AI are those with structured, well governed content already in place.

Content is being redesigned for reuse across systems and AI-driven discovery

For many organisations, content is still treated primarily as a publishing function. However, that model is quickly becoming outdated.

As content is distributed across websites, apps, commerce platforms, customer portals, search engines and AI-powered interfaces, it can no longer be designed for a single destination. Instead, content needs to be structured, reusable and designed for multiple contexts from the outset.

This shift was reflected throughout Codegarden, where there was significant focus on reusable content models, orchestration and making content available across multiple systems and channels.

The implication is clear. Content is no longer just something organisations publish. It is something they design, manage and operationalise across their entire digital ecosystem. The organisations that get this shift right will have a significant advantage as AI-driven discovery continues to grow.

The CMS is becoming an orchestration layer

Another major theme was the evolving role of the content management system itself. Traditionally, CMS platforms were focused on publishing content to websites. Today, they increasingly sit within a connected ecosystem. Modern digital experiences rely on content and data flowing between CRM systems, commerce platforms, customer data platforms and marketing technologies.

As a result, the CMS is becoming less of a destination and more of an orchestration layer that connects and coordinates these systems.

This reflects a broader shift in digital architecture. Success is no longer defined by individual platforms, but by how effectively systems, content and data work together. For technology leaders, this makes architectural decisions as important as content decisions.

Final thought

What we took from Codegarden 2026 is that the real shift is not happening in the tools themselves, but in how organisations are forced to rethink the role of content.

AI is accelerating the need for structure. Integration is redefining the CMS. And digital experiences are becoming less about channels and more about connected systems working together.

In that context, content stops being a production output and becomes part of the operational fabric of the business.

The takeaway for Bluegrass Digital

For us at Bluegrass Digital, this reinforces a direction we are already seeing across client work. Success is no longer about implementing a CMS in isolation. It is about designing the content, integration and AI foundations that allow digital platforms to evolve over time.

As an Umbraco Gold Partner, our focus is on helping organisations build that foundation properly from the start, so they can take advantage of AI, automation and composable architectures without unnecessary complexity later. Because the organisations that will move fastest in this next phase are not the ones adopting the most tools. They are the ones with the strongest foundations beneath them.



