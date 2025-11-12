South Africa
    Bluegrass Digital celebrates connection at London Indaba Dinner

    Bluegrass Digital hosted its second Indaba Dinner in London last week, bringing together founders, innovators, and technology leaders with strong South African roots who are shaping the UK tech landscape. Against the festive backdrop of Covent Garden’s Christmas lights, the evening combined networking, insight-sharing, and conversation, underscoring the power of connection in business.
    Issued by Bluegrass Digital
    12 Nov 2025
    12 Nov 2025
    Ryan Jones, Flip van der Merwe, Shaun Smith, Bevan Lane
    Ryan Jones, Flip van der Merwe, Shaun Smith, Bevan Lane

    Welcoming guests, Nick Durrant, MD of Bluegrass Digital, reflected on the purpose behind the series: “Through platforms like the Lekker Network and the Indaba Dinner series, we aim to foster meaningful connections. Tonight is another example of how bringing people together creates opportunity.”

    A recurring theme of the evening was the power of serendipitous and cultivated connections. Dean McKenna recounted how a chance encounter in a Maida Vale pub led to a long-term collaboration with Meat and Livestock Australia UK.

    When MLA required enterprise-level website support on the Optimizely platform, McKenna and his colleague Anne, whose agency was initially assisting with content, turned to James Durrant, a professional contact, for guidance. Durrant connected them with Bluegrass Digital, an Optimizely Silver Partner based in South Africa.

    That introduction proved pivotal: Bluegrass provided the technical expertise and delivery needed to support MLA’s platform, transforming a casual conversation into a lasting partnership that has since expanded across multiple projects.

    “We forged a friendship based on Anne hearing an Aussie accent in a restaurant,” McKenna joked. “All of that started because of a chat over curry. Never underestimate your network.”

    The evening also reflected the dedication required to build meaningful professional relationships. Shaun Smith shared insights on the perseverance and effort needed to connect with the right people, emphasizing that platforms like the Lekker Network and events like the Indaba Dinner Series accelerate opportunities and foster meaningful cross-border collaborations.

    Guests from across the tech and business community contributed to rich conversations, shared experiences, and exchanged insights throughout the evening.

    The Indaba Dinner Series is part of Bluegrass Digital’s ongoing commitment to connect global leaders in digital innovation, showcase South African talent, and foster collaboration that drives business growth. The London event reinforced how the right mix of conversation, networking, and expertise can create meaningful opportunities and long-term impact.

    Bluegrass Digital celebrates connection at London Indaba Dinner



    Bluegrass Digital
    We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale. We are an innovative technology solutions company with over 20 years of international experience. Our services cover digital transformation strategy, web and mobile design, content management systems, mobile app development, ecommerce and managed services.
