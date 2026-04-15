Implicated individuals in Life Esidimeni tragedy to be prosecuted

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will institute legal action against individuals implicated in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Image source: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA from Freepik

The tragedy unfolded between 2015 and 2016 when psychiatric patients were moved from licensed care facilities to unregistered and ill-equipped centres, resulting in the death of some 141 patients.

The decision to prosecute – taken after years of investigation and legal processes – was confirmed by NPA’s regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

NDPP approval

“For nearly a decade, families of the deceased have endured prolonged delays in the pursuit of justice. These delays were occasioned by the complexity of the case, the scale of the evidence, and the necessity of ensuring a thorough and legally sound process.

“The NPA acknowledges the pain and frustration experienced by affected families during this period.

“Delay in communicating the final decision taken by the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions was that it had to be endorsed by the NDPP who retired at the end of January 2026, and the incoming NDPP, Advocate Andy Mothibi had to be briefed about the decision.

“After he was briefed, the NDPP, Advocate Mothibi has expressed his appreciation at the progress in this matter and that the affected families and public needed to be informed that the NPA has decided to institute prosecution in this matter,” Mahanjana said.

Inquest and findings

An inquest was launched into the tragedy in 2021 presided over by Pretoria High Court Judge Mmonoa Teffo.

Teffo found that the former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and then Mental Health Director Dr Makgabo Manamela can be held accountable for the deaths of some the patients.

“The inquest proceedings, presided over by Judge Teffo, concluded with findings that several deaths were caused by negligence and systemic failures within the Gauteng Department of Health. The court further identified individuals whose conduct may give rise to criminal liability.

“After careful consideration of the inquest findings, supporting evidence, and applicable legal standards, the NPA has resolved that there is sufficient basis to institute criminal prosecutions.

“The charges are expected to include culpable homicide, among others, against those deemed responsible for the unlawful and negligent actions that led to the deaths,” Mahanjane added.

Specific charges and further details on court dates will be communicated.

“This decision marks a critical step toward accountability and justice for the victims and their families.

“The NPA reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable in a court of law,” the spokesperson concluded.