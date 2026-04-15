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    BM Foods face R1m fine after Listeria detected in Deli Hummus range

    The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has referred BM Foods Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd to the National Consumer Tribunal after detecting Listeria monocytogenes in ready-to-eat hummus products supplied to Shoprite Checkers.
    15 Apr 2026
    15 Apr 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.ewn.co.za

    The referral follows a September 2024 recall of the retailer’s Deli Hummus range, triggered by laboratory confirmation of the harmful bacterium. Listeria poses serious health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups including pregnant women, the elderly and immunocompromised consumers.

    Compliance risk extends across the value chain

    For retailers, the case underscores the shared liability embedded in South Africa’s consumer protection framework.

    Under the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), producers, distributors and retailers are jointly responsible for ensuring that products sold to consumers are safe, of good quality and compliant with applicable standards.

    The NCC’s investigation found that the presence of Listeria indicated that BM Foods had supplied goods that were unsafe for consumption, potentially contravening multiple provisions of the CPA as well as hygiene regulations under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act.

    Acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu emphasised the broader implications for the sector, stating that suppliers of food products are obligated to ensure safety and that violations must be addressed through regulatory enforcement.

    Financial and reputational impact

    The NCC is seeking an administrative fine of R1m or up to 10% of BM Foods’ annual turnover, whichever is higher — a move that signals increased regulatory willingness to impose meaningful penalties.

    Beyond financial exposure, the case highlights the reputational risks for both suppliers and retailers. Product recalls, particularly those linked to food safety, can erode consumer trust and disrupt supply chains.

    A renewed focus on due diligence

    For retail businesses, the incident reinforces the importance of stringent supplier vetting, regular product testing and adherence to food safety protocols. As regulatory oversight tightens, proactive compliance is becoming a critical safeguard — not only to protect consumers, but to ensure operational continuity and brand integrity in an increasingly risk-sensitive market.

    Read more: Shoprite Checkers, National Consumer Tribunal, National Consumer Commission, NCC, National Consumer Tribunal
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