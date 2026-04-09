Fire risk sparks power bank recall in SA

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a recall for ESR HaloLock wireless power banks sold in South Africa, citing a potential fire risk linked to overheating lithium-ion batteries.

Image source: Freepik | The power bank shown is not a product of ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks

The recall, initiated by supplier Waymeet Limited, applies to ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Banks, model 2G505B.

The affected units were imported from China and sold through online platforms, including Takealot, between 2023 and 2024.

According to the NCC, the lithium-ion batteries in the devices may overheat during use, posing a risk of fire and burns to consumers.

Consumers who own the affected power banks are advised to stop using them immediately and return the products to the point of purchase for a full refund.

For further information, consumers can contact the NCC via email at az.gro.ccneht@llaceRtcudorP.