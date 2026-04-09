South Africa
ICT Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaProudly SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Fire risk sparks power bank recall in SA

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a recall for ESR HaloLock wireless power banks sold in South Africa, citing a potential fire risk linked to overheating lithium-ion batteries.
9 Apr 2026
9 Apr 2026
Image source: | The power bank shown is not a product of ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks
Image source: Freepik | The power bank shown is not a product of ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks

The recall, initiated by supplier Waymeet Limited, applies to ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Banks, model 2G505B.

The affected units were imported from China and sold through online platforms, including Takealot, between 2023 and 2024.

According to the NCC, the lithium-ion batteries in the devices may overheat during use, posing a risk of fire and burns to consumers.

Consumers who own the affected power banks are advised to stop using them immediately and return the products to the point of purchase for a full refund.

For further information, consumers can contact the NCC via email at az.gro.ccneht@llaceRtcudorP.

Read more: National Consumer Commission, NCC, recalls
Share this article
NextOptions
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz