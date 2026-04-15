EuroShop highlights 5 trends for exhibition stands

A recent visit to EuroShop 2026 offered South African exhibition and events specialist, Scan Display, valuable insight into how exhibition environments are transforming. EuroShop, regarded at the world’s leading retail and display trade fair, takes place every three years in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Attending EuroShop forms part of Scan Display’s ongoing commitment to tracking global trends and translating them into practical solutions for clients.

The Scan Display team at EuroShop 2026

Here are five key trends that they identified at EuroShop 2026:

Trend 1: Modular stands are becoming more popular

One of the most notable shifts at this year’s show was the dominance of modular exhibition stands.

Where custom wood-built stands were once considered the preferred option, aluminium frames paired with high-quality fabric graphics are now dominating the exhibition floor. Advances in these materials mean modular systems are no longer limited to simple formats – they can now deliver the same visual impact as traditional custom builds, often at a lower cost.

Curved bulkheads, unusual angles, and interesting architectural features – all previously associated with custom stands – are now being achieved using modular systems, offering both flexibility and efficiency.

A modular stand with features previously only seen in custom stands

Trend 2: Fabric graphics are making greater impact

Fabric printing technology has advanced significantly, enabling larger, seamless graphics that elevate stand design.

This is particularly impactful for exhibitors with smaller footprints. Stands as compact as 12sqm can now extend vertically to heights of up to four metres, dramatically increasing visibility on the exhibition floor without increasing floor space.

A stand with seamless vertically-extended fabric graphics

At the same time, LED fabric lightboxes have also become larger thanks to more powerful illumination. With lighting integrated directly into these structures, stands are moving away from visible light fittings and toward a cleaner, more streamlined aesthetic.

Trend 3: Semi-transparent LED screens and fabrics create immersive experiences

Another emerging trend is the use of semi-transparent fabrics and LED screens to create layered, immersive environments. Both allow for partial visibility into private meeting spaces, striking a balance between openness and exclusivity.

Semi-transparent fabric creating a semi-private meeting room

Meanwhile, rapid advancements in LED technology are enabling creative applications, from LED walls (one stand at EuroShop was made entirely of LED screens) and curved displays, to 3D forms covered in digital content.

Trend 4: Efficiency and reusability are driving value

Beyond aesthetics, practicality is playing an increasingly important role in stand design.

Modern aluminium systems and fabric solutions are engineered for ease of use, with features such as click-together frames with integrated lighting enabling faster setup and breakdown. For exhibition organisers and exhibitors, this translates into significant time and cost efficiencies.

Crucially, these systems are designed for reuse, supporting a shift away from single-use stands towards more sustainable, multiple-use solutions.

A modular reusable stand making a big impact

Trend 5: Sustainability is moving into action

Sustainability was a consistent theme across EuroShop, with many exhibitors communicating their environmental commitments on their stands. They explained how the materials used on their stands would be recycled and repurposed. There is new technology in Europe that can recycle printed exhibition fabrics into other fabric, furnishings and footwear.

A stand with messaging about the exhibitor’s commitment to sustainability

Implementing global trends in South Africa

Scan Display’s capabilities – including aluminium modular stands, LED lightboxes, and fabric printing – position the company to apply these global trends directly within the local market.

Justin Hawes, managing director of Scan Display, says: “Our role is to take what we see on global platforms like EuroShop and make it practical and accessible for our clients. Ultimately, it’s about helping them create stands that are not only visually compelling, but also more efficient and sustainable.”

To find out more about Scan Display, visit www.scandisplay.co.za.



